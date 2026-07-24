Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

I don’t really have an answer to the question I posed there myself, but I do have two reviews for you, with a universal theme! One show that’s now on HBO Max, while the other is, after it’s theatrical run, now on Prime. But first things first!

STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE (Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady & Zak Penn, 2026)

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a new Big Bang Theory spin-off centered on four minor characters from the original show.

It wasn’t on my bingo card that perennially unlucky comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), generally good-natured geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), cool and confident Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and insufferable buffoon Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) would one day get their own show, yet here we are.

And these dependable comedians and character actors do deserve their place in the post-apocalyptic sun of this genre-bending, multiverse-spanning show by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, with Zak Penn as their extra collaborator.

Driving force Lorre (also responsible for shows like Young Sheldon and Two and a Half Men) has explained that after years of writing shows with whip-smart dialogue for a small number of actors sitting on couches, he was desperate to try something new.

And something new it surely is!

At the beginning of the first episode, Stuart’s Pasadena, California based comic book store is still there.

But, oh boy and, indeed, dearie me. Has the world around him changed since an experimental quantum interference device designed by Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadte and Howard Wolowitz, was accidentally destroyed, setting of a multiverse Armageddon.

But even as the whole world has gone to shit, pot and also the dogs, good old Bert still visits the store looking for an old Batman comic, only sealing the deal when he offers to pay with a special tin of salmon cat food.

Kripke is quickly introduced as the series’ prime villain, but we get a real shock when out of nowhere (or rather: from another dimension) a second Stuart appears to tell us that the universe can only return to normal if and when the first Stuart finds the device that has the power to do so.

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Unfortunately, second Stuart disappears into thin air again before he can properly explain the process, which has something to do with traveling to alternative realities (one for each episode, I guess).

But at least Stuart and Bert now know that they first have to go to Caltech (or whatever it is in these hellscape days) where Bert used to work in his days as a geology professor.

Stuart is hesitant, but as Bert says, it’s a quest!

Along the way, they meet up with Denise, who used to be with Stuart until the apocalypse, after which she hooked up with some good-looking guy called Gary (Tommy Walker) because she assumed Stuart to be dead.

The first episode is called Spoiler: Gary Dies, so I guess it’s not too much of a spoiler what happens to him in this at times wildly violent episode, confidently directed by series veteran Kyle Newacheck.

The whole set-up of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is pretty funny, and the lead actors equip themselves well, but at times the special effects tend to overtake the comedy, which I don’t think should be the case with any Chuck Lorre show.

Also, I must admit a small sigh of relief when halfway through the episode a heavily bearded and almost unrecognizable Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) shows up, as I’ve always had a soft spot for the original cast members as they tend to make everything even funnier.

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And so it goes! The energetic Nayyar is still extremely appealing in his role as a lovable loser who got married riding an elephant, only to lose his bride when she got eaten by a moth!

(I’m led to believe that other TBBT stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Simon Helberg will appear in future episodes, and fingers crossed Kaley Cuoco will do so too.)

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Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, it’s not a spoiler to say that saving the universe will take more than one episode or even one season, especially with quintessentially unlucky Stuart as ‘the chosen one’ - muahaha!

The first episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is quite good without being universally great, but sure, even The Big Bang Theory took a while to get going, and I will happily watch the next episodes of this ten-part series as they appear weekly on HBO Max.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE (Travis Knight, 2026)

Masters of the Universe is good, clean fun for most of its running time, but at a whopping 140 minutes, it does overstay its welcome.

It sets up a sequel that will probably never happen, having flopped in theaters without a chance of making back its reported $200 million budget, though it’ll likely do fine as a staple on Amazon Prime Video.

I didn’t rush out to see it when it hit theaters a couple of months ago, but as soon as I saw it on the streamer, I hit play.

The movie tells the story of Prince Adam (aka He-Man), played by Nicholas Galitzine (The Sheep Detectives).

Adam is teleported from his home planet Eternia by a good sorceress (Morena Baccarin) when evil Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his cronies take over.

They take Adam’s royal parents prisoner, leave loyal Man-at-Arms Duncan (Idris Elba) a broken man, and leave Duncan’s daughter Teela without her friend.

The young prince is entrusted with a magic sword, which he unfortunately loses while traveling through space.

Fifteen years later, Adam is living in Oklahoma City with a roommate who only seems to like romantic comedies.

He’s grown up into a soft, nice guy working in HR, still quietly searching for the Sword of Power.

It doesn’t take a genius to predict that Adam will eventually find the sword, return to Eternia, and fight Skeletor to restore freedom and justice.

That’s just how these movies work. But for a long time the journey getting there is more fun than I expected.

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Director Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings, Bumblebee) clearly took a page from Taika Waititi’s irreverent Thor: Ragnarok, delivering a good mix of nice-looking set pieces, bawdy humor, and exhilarating fight scenes.

Visually, it looks like a Marvel movie from the previous decade: a mix of good and lousy special effects that just seems par for the course now.

But it only wants to offer light entertainment, with the core message of a script credited to Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and David Callaham being that even though Adam has to eventually become the loin-clothed and (more importantly) sword-of-power wielding warrior he never wanted to be, he can still keep his empathy and general sense of humanity.

The cast has fun with it: Galitzine is fine, Camila Mendes kicks ass as the grown-up Teela, Idris Elba basically plays Duncan as Drunken Duncan (Druncan), and Kristen Wiig voices a battle robot reduced to a service bot.

On the villain side, Jared Leto voices Skeletor as a Donald Trump imitation, while Alison Brie seems to be actually imitating Wiig as the evil witch Evil-Lyn.

Adam is clearly modeled on Superman, which makes sense since the character originated as a Mattel toyline in the ‘80s before getting an animated series, a flopped movie starring Dolph Lundgren (who has a cameo here), and a few reboot shows.

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After the worldwide success of Barbie, I guess Mattel thought it was time to resurrect the franchise, but movie audiences seem to have moved on.

Masters of the Universe doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is just as well, as it mostly plays out like a children’s movie made for people in their 40s and 50s.

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Nothing wrong with that per se, but as with the most recent Star Wars, younger people don’t really show up anymore for franchises that only mean something to their parents.

It still would have been fine if Knight had kept the running time to 100 minutes or so. But the movie just gives us too much time to realize how deeply silly it really is, and not even Brian May’s inspired rock ‘gee-ta-ring’ on the soundtrack can change that.

And by the time it finishes, the jokes have run thin and there’s no real need for a sequel, even though that feels a bit unkind to the barely introduced character of She-Ra in a mid-credits scene.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Masters of the Universe was released theatrically earlier this year. It now streams on Amazon Prime Video.