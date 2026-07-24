A Celebration of Cinema

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie-Theres Carl's avatar
Marie-Theres Carl
6h

Stuart wasn't on my radar before, but he definitely is now! Also, I love what you did with the title!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Oene Kummer
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Oene Kummer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture