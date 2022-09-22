Don’t Worry Darling (2022)
Don't Worry Darling is not a bad movie per se, but it seems made out of spare parts from better films, like The Stepford Wives via The Truman Show to Get Out.
Olivia Wilde's second film, after the critically acclaimed Booksmart, is entertaining, for the most part at least, because the second act drags on too long and the main character Alice (Florence P…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.