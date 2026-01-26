Love is a selfish pursuit in Dreams, a devastating romantic drama of the cruelest kind, in which Jessica Chastain and Isaac Hernández both try to gain the upper hand in an unequal relationship.

Written and directed by acclaimed Mexican writer-director Michel Franco (Sundown), it’s easy to get lured in by the beautiful aesthetics of the first seventy minutes, before Franco turns on the screws in the final part of this deceptively intriguing but ultimately hard-hitting movie.

Jessica Chastain, who worked with Franco on his previous movie Memory (2023), plays Jennifer McCarthy, who is part of an incredibly rich Californian family. Her mother is gone, but together with her father Michael (Marshall Bell) and brother Jake (Rupert Friend) she runs their philanthropic foundation, with a special interest in arts and dance.

It is a task she relishes, especially since she started an affair with the much younger Fernando Rodriguez (Isaac Hernández), a promising dancer at an academy the family funds in Mexico City.

Jennifer is happy with their relationship as long as it’s clear that ‘whatever happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico’. So she is frankly a little miffed when she comes home to her San Francisco apartment one night to find Fernando sleeping in her bed.

It doesn’t stop them from picking up their relationship, but gradually the power dynamics between them become clear.

Fernando is a dreamer, whose harrowing journey to illegally enter the United States, is shown in the opening reel and who hopes to one day become a US citizen.

Jennifer, who is also a well-known socialite, could probably solve the problem by marrying him, but to her he is little more than a toy boy. She doesn’t want to be seen in public together, and she definitely doesn’t want her family to know.

This is where Dreams becomes a battle of wills, with both Jennifer and Fernando showing their manipulative skills in an attempt to get their way.

Much to Jennifer’s dislike, Fernando cleverly manoeuvres himself into the heart of the San Francisco ballet troupe, while Jennifer at one point suggests that another way to solve their problem is to simply start living together in Mexico City. But to Fernando, that’s just as unacceptable.

After which the story quickly escalates into the hellish part of their relationship.

Even though it’s clear where Michel Franco’s sympathies lie, he is the kind of director who prefers the audience to draw their own conclusions.

Yes, to Fernando his romance with Jennifer is also a means to an end, as he values living in the US above all else. But Jennifer is the kind of bleeding-heart liberal, who eventually turns out to be nothing more than a hypocrite.

Dreams is a gorgeous looking movie, in which Jessica Chastain seems to wear a different dress or costume every time she is in a new scene. And Isaac Hernández, who is a successful dancer in real life, acquits himself well in a role that asks him to be both proud and vulnerable.

Ultimately, though, this is a tough, uncompromising movie, that will probably divide audience reactions, if only because (at a tight and economically written 97 minutes) it doesn’t stay around to discuss or explain its unexpectedly violent ending.

But for everyone who laments the idea that the great Michael Haneke has most probably retired from filmmaking, Michel Franco is a worthy successor and Dreams an extremely worthwhile movie.

One final point: even though ICE makes an appearance halfway through the movie and the events in Dreams could very well take place in the current Trump-era, it was filmed in 2023 when Biden was still president.

Regardless, as a commentary on the nightmare the American dream has become for a lot of immigrants it works really well.

If you would play Dreams first and then One Battle After Another I think it would make a great double bill.

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: Dreams had its world premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival. Since then it has played the festival circuit, while also getting a theatrical release in many places around the world. It is next released in France (January 28), Sweden (February 13), the United States and Canada (February 27), The Netherlands (March 12) and Belgium (March 18).

Sundown is a subtle drama with some thriller aspects, written and directed by Michel Franco, that takes place in Acapulco. It’s about a middle-aged man, played by Tim Roth, who is nearing the end of his tether.

Mexican filmmaker Franco first broke through to international audiences with his movie Chronic (2015), which also starred Tim Roth, about a home care nurse who works with terminally ill patients.

Since then Franco has made movies like New Order (2020), which dealt with class war in a very violent way, and most recently the troubled love story Memory (2023), with Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard.

Sundown, the movie I’m talking about here, was selected for the competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, before playing the international festival circuit and arthouses around the globe.

It is about a wealthy British family of four who are enjoying their vacation in Acapulco, until they are called back to London by some terrible news.

At the airport, middle-aged Neil Bennett (Tim Roth) discovers that he has left his passport at their luxury hotel, so the other three have to fly home without him.

Then something strange happens: Neil takes a taxi to a more decrepit part of town, checks into a fleabag hotel, then goes to the beach, sets himself down in a deckchair and takes a beer. And another, and so on, until he is drunk as a skunk.

Is Neil having a mental breakdown? Facing an existing crisis? Or has he simply lost the ability to cope and/or care? The next couple of days he forgets about his passport and just gets on with his life, befriending an attractive local woman, Berenice (Iazua Larios), and hiding his phone in his room, so he doesn’t have to take calls from his increasingly worried family anymore.

Slowly but surely writer and director Franco reveals more information about Neil and his family, who accumulated their wealth by exploiting a company of slaughterhouses, memories of which still haunt Neil’s vision.

He also seems strangely oblivious to violence, until something really extreme happens around the midway point.

For most of the movie Neil seems a mixture of privilege and guilt, not caring about money like only someone with loads of it can. And perhaps not realizing that a surplus of money might pique the interest of less privileged people.

To emphasize his universal loneliness, Franco mostly captures Neil in wide shots, and when he does close in on his lead character, it’s usually from behind.

When in the final stages of the movie, the most likely reason behind Neil’s behavior is revealed, it takes something away from the mystery, but not too much. It gains something as well, as thematically it suddenly fits right in with some of Franco’s earlier movies.

Sundown is an intriguing character study, that also works as a portrait of quiet despair, filmed against the good-looking backdrop of a sun-filled seaside town.

Roth (who had worked with Franco twice before) is excellent as Neil, while both the experienced Charlotte Gainsbourg, and youngsters Albertine Kotting McMillan and Samuel Bottomley offer able support as his relatives. Excellent yet perennially underrated character actor Henry Goodman (Avengers: Age of Ultron) also shows up as the family’s lawyer.

Sundown (originally called: Driftwood) is an understated movie, that packs a powerful punch.

I give it four stars!

Note: Sundown is available to watch through various platforms like Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.