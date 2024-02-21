Drive-Away Dolls is a rather disappointing road movie slash crime comedy, directed by Ethan Coen and written by the Coen Brother and his wife Tricia Cooke.

It tells the story of two young women, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), who both feel the need to get out of town for a while.

The vivacious Jamie has just broken up with h…