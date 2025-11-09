Dubbel Zes / Double Six (Jonathan Elbers, 2025)
Dutch cinema is filled with lighthearted commercial movies, some more pleasing than others.
Directed by Jonathan Elbers and adapted by Gerben Hetebrij from a book by former Bond-girl Daphne Deckers (Tomorrow Never Dies) Dutch language feature Dubbel Zes is actually mostly fine.
This well-paced comedy, shot in vivid colors and boasting some witty dialogu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.