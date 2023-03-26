Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)
LATEST: D&DHAT is on its way to a 40 million domestic opening weekend! And that’s because…
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a mighty fine adaptation of the famous tabletop game, which manages to please fans and non-fans alike.
I can vouch personally for the latter part of the statement: I really enjoyed this family-friendly fantasy action adve…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.