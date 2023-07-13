Elemental works better as a love story than as an immigrant tale. But the latest Pixar effort is still worth it for the dazzling visuals and the lively voice cast.

Directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), from a script by John Hobert, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hauer and himself, the movie tells the story of fiery immigrants daughter Ember (Leah Lewis), who …