Encore (2022)
Career high for French director Klapisch
Encore (original title: En Corps) is a gripping drama film about a talented prima ballerina, who has to stop dancing at the peak of her career because of a serious ankle injury.
But it's also a pleasant feel-good film, because after some inner and family tumult, Elise (Marion Barbeau) comes into contact with a group of modern dancers, who challenge her …
