Between Two Worlds (2021)
Between Two Worlds is a solid social realist drama in the style of Ken Loach. This movie won’t set the world on fire, but it chugs at the heartstrings all the same.
Writer, screenwriter and director Emmanuel Carrère is an interesting figure in the French cultural world. He wrote the novel L’Adversaire that Nicole Garcia based her 2002 film on, which was …
