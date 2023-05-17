Fast X (2023)
Even if you accept that the whole shebang has become borderline ridiculous, Fast X is probably the most enjoyable Fast and Furious sequel since Fast Five.
There’s a couple of reasons why I think Vince Diesel’s passion project still matters, even though it has long since evolved from it’s humble fast car races origins into the rowdiest international block…
