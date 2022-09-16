Fiction: Abigail Pepper (part 2)
In the weeks that followed, I felt the odds of getting the film made dwindle even further. If Abigail Pepper had stayed on board, we could have started the whole process again at a different time. Now there was nothing left to do but stop pre-production and cancel the already recruited crew. It felt like I failed as a team leader. At first I thought tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.