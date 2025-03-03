Fiore Mio (or A Flower of Mine) is a rather sweet natured documentary about Italy’s Mount Rosa by Paolo Cognetti.

If that name doesn’t immediately ring a bell: Cognetti is best known for writing the international bestseller The Eight Mountains, which was in turn adapted into a successful movie by Felix van Groeningen.

Cognetti takes center stage in the movie, a good natured soul, usually in the company of his loyal dog Laki. However sweet natured, the idea for the movie was inspired by the serious issue of climate change.

When in 2022 Italy experienced an extensive period of drought, Cognetti noticed for the first time that the well next to his house in the village of Estoul had run completely dry for the first time.

It inspired him to tell the story of Mount Rosa, the disappearing of the glaciers and the possibly permanent changing of the landscape.

You could expect a sad story, but Cognetti keeps proceedings light. He doesn’t just focus on nature, he also uses the documentary format to tell the personal stories of a number of adventurous people who inhabit the region and live their lives in a somewhat unconventional way.

There is the yoga teacher who tells him early on that humans should not worry too much about saving the mountain, cause disappearing glaciers or not, the mountain will save itself, the earth will endure and it’s the humans who have to save themselves.

This voice is echoed when towards the end of the movie Cognetti visits Mount Rosa in the company of freelance worker Mia, and he with a sense for the spiritual claims that whenever something disappears something else will return to take its place, as long as there is water (from the melted glaciers) to give life to little plants.

If there’s one thing to connect Fiore Mio to The Eight Mountains it’s the lovely camera work by Ruben Impens, who served as Director of Photography on both movies. His rich visuals give this little movie a sense of cinematic grandeur. Another bonus is the atmospheric score by Italian singer-songwriter Vasco Brondi, who also wrote a new song for the movie that’s playing over the end credits.

Fiore Mio will be best appreciated by fans of Paolo Cognetti or movie buffs who adored The Eight Mountains. You could very well screen the two movies as a double bill.

I give it three stars.

Note: Fiore Mio was released in Italy late last year. This week it is playing the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece, while also getting a theatrical release in The Netherlands.

THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS (Felix van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch, 2022)

The Eight Mountains by Belgian filmmakers Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch is the rather beautiful film adaptation of the novel Le Otto Montagne by Paolo Cognetti.

Friendship is key in this Belgian-Italian co-production, which was selected for the Golden Palm Competition in Cannes.

We get to know Bruno and Pietro when they are young, in the summer of 1984, when Pietro’s middle class parents spend their holiday in the small Alpine village, where Bruno lives.

Although the big city kid and the country boy are polar opposites, they strike up a friendship, which they continue the following summer.

Well, until Pietro's father - a chemist - offer to send Bruno - son of a stonemason - to school in Turin. Bruno's dad, however, wants his son to also work in construction and breaks off all contact.

As adults, they resume their friendship. Pietro (Luca Marinelli) has become estranged from his father. When the man dies, he leaves his son a heap of stones in the Alps, which he and Bruno (Alessandro Borghi) decide to turn into a new home.

While doing this, it is revealed that over the years Bruno kept in touch with Pietro’s father. That they took the trips through the mountains together, which Pietro’s father could no longer take with his own son.

The revelation of this alternative father-son relationship does not lead to a conflict between the two friends. Which proves the strength of their friendship. But for two-and-half-hours almost nothing in the movie leads to real drama.

That's kind of the problem with The Eight Mountains. The movie is full of beautiful landscape imagery and at times the men really open up about their feelings. But the story contains little narrative drive, with the sad songs on the soundtrack doing much of the emotional heavy lifting.

Sometimes Pietro and Bruno spend a lot of time together, other years they don't see very much of each other. Which is how friendships work. But they remain episodes that are glued together one after the other without any real tension.

Undoubtedly a conscious decision by the filmmakers, to let the story more or less speak for itself. Van Groeningen and Vandermeersch were so committed to the project that they learned to speak Italian, and all the Italian actors in the film deliver fine work.

But Van Groeningen's most famous movie, The Broken Circle Breakdown, (which he co-wrote with his life partner Vandermeersch) was full of explosive drama, interspersed with sentimental passages, which made the movie come alive in breathtaking fashion.

In The Eight Mountains the melancholy is palpable throughout, but the film, for all its unmistakable charms, does not run quite as deep.

I give it 3 1/2 stars.

Note: The Eight Mountains is available through various streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play.