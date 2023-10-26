Five Nights At Freddy’s (2023)
Emma Tammi’s Five Nights at Freddy’s is an enjoyable horror thriller, based on the popular video game, created by Scott Cawthon.
It tells the story of Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a both financially and mentally troubled young man, who accepts a night job as a security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.
Mike has to care for his little sist…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.