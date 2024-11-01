Freedom (Mélanie Laurent, Prime Video, 2024)
Bonus review: Wingwomen (Mélanie Laurent, Netflix, 2023)
Freedom (or in French: Libre) is a brand new romantic crime movie from writer and director Mélanie Laurent, chronicling the life and times of real life ‘gentleman criminal’ Bruno Sulak.
The movie, co-written by Laurent and Christophe Deslandes, is set in early 1980’s France, and takes place in mostly gorgeous locations around the Riviera and in Paris.
Su…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.