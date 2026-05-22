Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, starring Glen Powell, is a competently made but ultimately rather one dimensional adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian science fiction novel from 1982.

It follows in the footsteps of Paul Michael Glaser and Steven E. de Souza’s uneven but grittier 1987 movie, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, who apparently gave Powell his ‘full blessing’ before filming began.

For Edgar Wright, the beloved director of modern classics like Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007) and Baby Driver (2017), this reimagining of The Running Man was something of a passion project, which made him team up with producer Simon Kinberg, known for his work on various X-Men movies.

So hopefully it was some kind of comfort to them that, after the movie flopped in theaters last year, at least Stephen King himself thought it was a much better (and more faithful) movie than the first attempt.

Having said that, I doubt if anyone will ever mistake this new version The Running Man for a masterpiece.

Powell, an actor of genuine charm but so far somewhat limited depth, stars as Ben Richards, a game show contestant with a conscience, who is pursued by hired hunter killers, and screened to a global audience who would like nothing better than see him perish in public.

Ben can go anywhere he wants, while also living on his wits in an increasingly desperate attempt to stay alive for 30 days and earn a truck load of money for his family.

Over the course of 134 minutes Wright’s solid but not very imaginative mix of action, comedy and grim dark social criticism becomes a little grating.

Also, perhaps, it because it follows an episodic structure that perhaps would have been better suited to a limited series, there really are too many instances of ‘and then… and then… and then…’ storytelling.

At least, there’s fun to be had with some of the supporting roles: Colman Domingo camps it up to great effect as game show host Bobby T, while Josh Brolin hams it up even more as the show’s evil producer.

Michael Cera steals all the scenes he’s in as an activist who tries to help Ben get to an underground bunker where he can remain for the rest of his run.

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All in all this Running Man (and yes, Ben does a lot of running!) is aggressively fine in a way that just about makes me believe Edgar Wright and friends deserve a passing grade, simply willing it into existence by trying their hardest.

Visually, it’s stimulating in a nineties action movies kind of way, but rest assured: this is no Total Recall (1990).

The Running Man earns an A for Anger at the powers that be, the horrible times we live in and a society that enjoys bad television shows, in which humans are chased for blood sport, but in the end it’s also decidedly Average.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The Running Man was released theatrically in most parts of the world in November of last year.

It is now available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.