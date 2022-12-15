There is a sense of moral corruption that pervades the intriguing and mostly winning Polish drama series Glitter (Brokat), in which three women navigate their future in the male-centric Poland of the 1970’s.

Helena (Magdalena Poplawska), Pola (Wiktoria Filus) and Marysia (Matylda Giegzno) have a couple of things in common.

They are smart, attractive women…