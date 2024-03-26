Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a colorful spectacle, but the movie is so ape-centric that they might as well have called it ‘Kong Plus One, Or Two, Or Frankly Loads Of Other Apes’ and be done with it.

Not that there is anything wrong with that! Before Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) the Monsterverse was made up of two Godzilla movies - Godzilla (2014) and K…