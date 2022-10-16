Halloween Ends (2022)
Halloween Ends is a David Gordon Green film in the shape of an Halloween movie. It’s also a fitting trilogy capper.
That’s just my opinion. I’m not an expert on all things Halloween, not at all. I’ve read online enough to know that Halloween Ends is not the movie a lot of hardcore fans were expecting.
Maybe that’s why I like it. To my mind, Ends subverts…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.