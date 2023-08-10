Heart of Stone (Netflix, 2023)
Gal Gadot is the star of the American action-thriller Heart of Stone, which is produced by Skydance, the movie studio behind the Mission: Impossible films.
Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative for MI6. But that’s just her cover. She secretly works for a shadow agency called The Charter, that manifests itself as a global peacekeeper, puttin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.