A fully committed star turn by Jessica Chastain is the main reason to watch Heartland, a country tinged mystery thriller drama about a former country star who goes searching for her missing niece.

Heartland is the new movie by writer-director Shana Feste, who previously made a name for herself with her second feature Country Strong (2010), which was also inspired by the Nashville music scene.

Chastain plays Misty Jones, who was a big star twenty years ago, racking up nine hits (‘but who’s counting?’) in the process, before packing it all in after some big Nashville-related fall out and and retiring to a pecan farm in Georgia, where she likes to shoot out the windows of a neighbor who killed one of her dogs.

You can quickly tell the kind of rough and ready character she is. In Nashville they used to call Misty ‘The Queen of Mean’, while she refers to herself as ‘The Cunt of Country’. You get my drift.

Misty swore to never ever go back to Nashville, but what’s a woman to do when her brother asks her to go look for his missing daughter, who goes by the name of Charlie Heart, a young country star on the rise, played by real life country singer Carter Faith.

The police don’t seem to be too interested, after all it’s only the sixth time that Charlie’s gone missing for two or three days, the little diva is probably acting out, and will probably turn up again in the near future.

Of course, Misty is the only one who thinks otherwise, so she starts playing detective, while at the same time returning to the stage in search of clues that people around her seem to have been missing. It’s a fun enterprise, even if the whole shebang at time requires some mighty fine suspicion of disbelief.

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At the same time Feste and Chastain touch upon a serious subject: the exploitation of young women in the entertainment industry. Which makes the movie thematically richer and deeper than it otherwise might have been.

Heartland is both a lively and a moody movie, which sometimes jars a little; it has some appealing neo noir influences, while at times it works better as a soapy musical drama than as a mystery thriller, due to some groan-inducing twists, but still. I never found it anything less than engaging.

And also, it does boast an inspired star turn by Chastain, as well as valuable supporting roles by the likes of Garrett Hedlund (as the record label owner who discovered Charlie), Ross Lynch (as Charlie’s wild side boyfriend), Jennifer Nettles (as Misty’s favorite enemy), Paul Sparks (as Misty’s brother) and John Hawkes (as Misty’s former husband and musical partner).

And even though I guess Chastain is not the world’s most natural singer, she does try her hardest, while the country-filled soundtrack as a whole is highly effective, with narrative songs that seem written to comment on certain situations in the movie.

I’m sure nobody will mistake Heartland for a masterpiece, and frankly speaking, as a theatrical release in this day and age it would get hopelessly lost, but as a tv-movie, which is basically what it is, I enjoyed it a lot and would say it’s a good enough way to spend a couple of hours with on the weekend.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Heartland is now on Netflix.