Tessa Thompson is magnificent and magnetic as Hedda, in Nia DaCosta’s vibrant adaptation of the classic play Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) has updated the story from the 1880’s to the 1950’s and changed one of the major characters from a man into a woman.

The writer-director has moved the setting from Norway to England, where the action is confined to a luxurious manor and its surrounding gardens. But due to the expertise of DaCosta and her Director of Photography Sean Bobbitt it all feels very cinematic.

The occasion is a party that Hedda and her academic husband George Tesman (Tom Bateman) throw for their inner circle, which mainly consists of his colleagues, even though Hedda throws in a number of her own bohemian friends.

George really needs a steady position at the university, or else the couple won’t be able to afford the manner (and manor) they are living in.

Hedda, who is also a bit of a gun lover, assures him that nothing will go wrong, as she is very adept in manipulating people and getting them to do what they want.

However, a spanner is thrown into the works with the arrival of Hedda’s commanding former lover Eileen (Nina Hoss), who is now in a more or less healthy relationship with the relatively normal Thea (Imogen Poots).

Together they are working on a book about the future of sexuality, that they hope to show to professor Greenwood (Finbar Lynch), who has the power to decide who gets the job.

Fortunately, or perhaps I should say unfortunately, Hedda is also a bit of a disruptor, so she sets out to destroy her former lover’s life and work once and for all.

The only problem is that Hedda also likes to both manipulate and disrupt things and people just for the hell of it, so you can be assured that mayhem is afoot and there is a distinct possibility that she may end up shooting herself in the foot, at least figuratively speaking.

In this version both Hedda and Nina are women who desperately want or rather need to take control of their life, in a world that is still very much dominated by mediocre men and where neither of them really feels seen.

And in a way, they both suffer the consequences of their actions.

You can call Hedda a feminist movie, in the way that perhaps The Substance is too. It’s about the patriarchy, but even more it’s about the way women have a tendency to turn on each other when I guess they would be better off working together.

Tessa Thompson (whose credits include such memorable titles as Selma, Creed, Thor: Ragnarok and Passing) is in almost every scene and she completely dominates the movie, with her mixture of sass and sensibility. Hoss (a veteran of Christian Petzold’s movies) matches her step for step, beat for beat. Poots is wonderful too, as the anxiety ridden Thea.

They get fine support from Bateman as the mild but caring George and Nicholas Pinnock as Judge Brack, who tries to manipulate Hedda into submission after lending George and her the funds to throw their lavish party.

Art direction and production design offer an excellent mix of period detail and modernism, while the superb musical score adds another dimension of delight.

I give it four stars!

Note: Hedda had its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. Since then it has played the festival circuit, with a theatrical release in some countries. Hedda is now available on Prime Video in most countries around the world.

And from the Archive:

The Substance is one of the smartest and most provocative movies of the year. Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley shine as two sides of the same coin in Coralie Fargeat’s dark comedy / body horror, that deserves reach a sizable crossover audience.

Before this the French director made one well received movie, Revenge (2017), but I’m not sure anyone or anything could have prepared us for this shockingly sensational movie, that contains one of the most out there in your face endings in recent years.

It’s not for the faint of heart. But on the other hand, most of the movie is so accessible that I would advice most discerning viewers to just take the plunge and go for it.

The Substance puts a spin on the classic story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. There is Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), a famous but aging actress who is fired from her aerobics tv-show by the head of a tv network (a superbly smarmy Dennis Quaid), cause she is 50 and getting on a bit.

Dejected but not defeated she turns to an organization called the Substance, which offers a new (and probably highly illegal) injection. This allows her to spin-off a younger version of herself: Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

Sue is young, pretty and ready to take the tv-world by storm. But of course, beauty comes at a price. Sue can go for seven days, but then Elisabeth has to take over for the next seven. ‘Remember: you are one.’

But what happens when Sue gets so caught up in the game that she goes on longer than she is allowed to?

Well, I won’t spoil but if you’re familiar with Oscar Wilde and the story of Dorian Gray you will get the picture.

It all leads to a showdown between the two dueling versions of the same person, with a gruesome climax taking place at the taping of the tv network’s New Year’s special, with Sue as the host.

Fargeat uses all kinds of cinematic tricks - extreme close ups, wide angle lenses - to stimulate the senses, in a way that’s not only comparable to body horror maestro David Cronenberg (The Fly) but also to the likes of Stanley Kubrick (The Shining) and Brian de Palma (Carrie), while retaining a vision all her own.

Other notable features worthy of praise: the pulsating electro score, the fabulous production and costume design, the crystal clear editing and perhaps most of all the Oscar-worthy make-up department.

Thematically, The Substance is a full frontal attack on the way society has defined female beauty, right up to the current moment, in which women both young and old are held up to impossible standards.

But it’s not quite as one dimensional as that. The Substance is also about women who take part in the beauty race when they know they shouldn’t and about women who look into the mirror and always find something new to hate about themselves.

And yes, the movie uses a lot a female beauty to make its point, even if it is to pull out the rug from under us at the appropriate moment.

That may come off as just a little hypocritical, but not nearly as much as the way female beauty has been exploited through the ages.

At roughly 140 minutes the movie just seems to fly by, i guess because what we get here is so remarkable - Moore, Qualley and Quaid are all exceptionally good - there can only be one conclusion: The Substance has got the stuff!

I give it 4 1/2 stars!

Note: The Substance is available through various streaming platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV and HBO Max.