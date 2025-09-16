Swiss Oscar entry Heldin (or: Late Shift) is an energetic hospital drama, centered around an overworked and undervalued nurse, played by rising star Leonie Benesch, who tries to keep the surgical ward from fatally running over.

Based on the book It’s Not Out Profession - It’s The Circumstances by former nurse Madeline Calvelage, filmmaker Petra Volpe employs a directorial style heavily indebted to the Brothers Dardenne and their touchstone masterpiece Rosetta.

With the titular ‘heldin’ (= heroine) left, right and center Volpe puts Benesch (The Teacher’s Lounge, September 5) through her paces from the absolute get-go, during her Late Shift at the understaffed Swiss hospital where this single mother is currently employed.

Benesch plays Floria Lind and on this particular day she has one colleague, Bea (Sonja Riesen), and one intern, Amelie (Selma Jamal Eldin), to run the ward while things go from hectic to, well, worse.

Benesch is fantastic from start to finish, and if you like movies that are about procedure (like police or in this case medical) you are in for a thrilling ride.

I, for one, never realized how many actions an on duty nurse has to perform during a shift, switching from one patient to the next, with nary a moment of peace to herself.

Of course, Heldin being a work of fiction and not a documentary, the movie benefits from having a heightened sense of reality, but it’s amazing how little real conflict this relentless movie needs to keep viewers (or at least: me) engrossed for the first 70 minutes.

Therefore it’s a bit of a shame that in the final stretch a bit of a criminal plot is both introduced and settled to provide a sense of closure we didn’t really know we needed.

It’s not a real dealbreaker, though. Coming in at 90 minutes (including credits) Heldin is over in what feels like the blink of an eye, leaving me with a profound sense of wanting more - I wouldn’t be surprised if the concept of Heldin is eventually turned into a medical series.

Also, as a movie about a pressing social issue it’s worth noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) expects the worldwide shortage of trained nurses to go up considerably in the next five years: in Switzerland by 30.000 and in the world by over a million.

A dry fact like that doesn’t make any movie better or worse, but next time there is a nurse by my bed I will appreciate their care and attention even more.

I give it four stars!

Note: Heldin premiered earlier this year at the Berlinale. Since then it has played the festival circuit, while also being released theatrically in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Italy, France and Taiwan. It’s released in The Netherlands on September 18, with Norway and Sweden to follow in October and Spain in November.

Note 2: Heldin is the official entry for Switzerland in the Best International Film section of the 98th Academy Awards.

Sisi & Ich is a German arthouse film about the special relationship between Empress Sisi and her favorite lady-in-waiting, Countess Irma.

The life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (1837-1898) continues to fascinate filmmakers. Hot on the heels of the successful Netflix series The Empress and the award-winning Austrian film Corsage (with the great Vicky Krieps), came this German production, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2023.

Sisi & Ich is the work of director Frauke Finsterwalder, who wrote the screenplay with Christian Kracht. The film boasts a great lead role for Sandra Hüller, who plays the favoured Countess Irma, and an equally impressive second major role for Susanne Wolff as Sisi.

The first half of the film is set on the Greek island of Corfu, where Sisi has withdrawn during one of the lesser periods in her marriage to Emperor Franz-Joseph.

It is a kind of hippie commune (including modern folk songs on the soundtrack) that is only for women, but sometimes also allows special men.

That first half is the stronger of the two, because that part is infused with a free-flowing spirit in which time does not seem to matter.

As soon as the two women start making trips, to Tangiers or England, and also back home to Vienna or Budapest, the film takes on a more episodic character.

It’s still worth it, for the strong acting and the quirky (= anachronistic) period detail. And also because of the obsession Irma develops for Sisi, who can be both loving and cruel, but as a fifty-something is also struggling to find real meaning in her life.

Sisi & Ich makes for a fitting double-bill with Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, which presented Sisi more as a modern strong woman, who tried to bend the Austrian court to her will.

With Sisi & Ich Finsterwalder shows that even the most privileged people are never really able to control their destiny as much as they would desire.

I think we have reached the point where everyone can now project their own psychological theories on Sisi, so I won’t be too surprised if we keep revisiting her life for a long time to come.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Sisi & Ich is available to stream through various platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Films and Apple TV.