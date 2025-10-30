Dear readers, I’m not an expert on all things horror, so don’t expect too much from me, but I’ve gobbled up a new review of an older movie as well as some older reviews of some more recent ones to celebrate the occasion of Halloween tomorrow. I hope you enjoy it!

THE AWAKENING (NICK MURPHY, 2011)

The Awakening is a supernatural mystery thriller with some Gothic horror elements, that mostly takes place at a British boarding school.

The year is 1921. Rebecca Hall stars as paranormal investigator and respected author Florence Cathcart, who is (as it should be in movies like this) haunted by the past.

After exposing a ghost hoax in the opening scene she gets a visit from teacher and World War 1 veteran Robert Mallory (Dominic West).

He asks her to solve a mystery at a boarding school in Cumbria, a county in the north west of England, with the kind of beautiful rugged countryside you (or at least I) immediately fall in love with.

The ghostly atmosphere, enhanced by the muted colors of production design and cinematography, must count as one of the strong points of a movie. In the end, though, The Awakening is a little too uneven to be completely convincing.

Share

Directed by Nick Murphy, from a script he wrote with Stephen Volk, The Awakening tells a spooky story about the ghost of a child who may or may not come out at night to haunt the school’s premises.

Early on there is an extended sequence in which Florence searches the school in the middle of night which turns out to be a quite clever piece of visual storytelling.

Halfway through the initial mystery appears solved, and that’s the moment The Awakening also becomes a movie about domestic violence and childhood trauma. Complete with suppressed memories that are used to explain some character’s strange behavior.

It’s all a little too much, but I still kinda liked it. Rebecca Hall is excellent throughout, while Dominic West and Imelda Staunton offer up fine support, while the ending is ingeniously ambiguous.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: The Awakening is available to stream through various platforms like Google Play Films and Apple TV.

And from the Archive (for paid subscribers):

JAULA (IGNACIO TATAY, 2022)

Jaula (a.k.a. The Chalk Line) is a tense psychological horror-thriller from Spanish director Ignacio Tatay, with a standout performance from Almodovar-stalwart Elena Anaya.

The story concerns a childless couple who temporarily take in an abandoned child they find wandering around one night, very much alone. And who also happens to be sick.

In hospital, however, the doctors have trouble finding out who she is and what’s wrong with her exactly. The girl, who seems to respond to the name Clara, won’t speak. She also draws chalk lines to mark her private space. And nobody better cross them.

When Paula and Simon are asked to temporarily take the somewhat recovered Clara into their home, as a way to get close to her, they accept the challenge.

But soon weird things start to happen. Who put little pieces of glass in the jam? And how come Clara seems to know the German words for ‘fear’ and ‘punishment’?

At this point Simon thinks they should back down, but Paula is determined to dig deeper. And deeper. Until some shocking truths are revealed.

Share

Jaula is a moody and gripping psychological horror-thriller that is produced by renowned Spanish filmmaker Alex de la Iglesia. There are a lot of moody blue and brown hues in the visual palette which serve the story well.

Writer-Director Tatay and writer Isabel Peña are deeply concerned with the trauma of the young girl, who is played beautifully by the young Eva Tennear.

Pablo Molinero is excellent as Simon, sometimes he seems to be channeling Jason Bateman in Ozark. And the standout performance belongs to Elena Anaya, who in the past has worked with Pedro Almodovar en Julio Medem, and here creates a complex yet believable character.

For Ignacio Tatay this is a impressive feature film debut, that is well worth checking out. After a release in Spanish cinemas it is now available on Netflix.

I give it 4 stars!

HALLOWEEN ENDS (DAVID GORDON GREEN, 2022)

Halloween Ends is both a fitting trilogy capper and a lot of fun.

That’s just my opinion. I’m not an expert on all things Halloween, not at all. I’ve read online enough to know that Halloween Ends is not the movie a lot of hardcore fans were expecting.

Maybe that’s why I like it. To my mind, Ends subverts the rules of the franchise yet in spirit it is closer to the original movie classic from 1978 than most other franchise entries I’ve seen.

It also boasts terrific performances by Anti Matichak (as Allyson) and Rohan Campbell (as Corey) as two star crossed lovers.

Their relationship takes up a lot of screentime. Which means that the eternal fight between Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode) and James Jude Courtney (as The Shape) takes a backseat for most of the movie.

Which is fine by me. I like David Gordon Green. I like most of his movies. He made All The Real Girls, Pineapple Express, Joe, Manglehorn and Our Brand Is Crisis, which I thought were all varying degrees of ‘great’.

I thought Halloween (2018) was a clever reinvention of the beloved Horror franchise. Halloween Kills (2021) didn’t do much for me, too much generic horror, for my taste.

But Ends gets it right. It looked great in IMAX. There is a lot of character work which I enjoyed and the horror scenes are loosely sprinkled throughout the movie.

The beginning and the end of the movie are classic Halloween, but for the most part the director has used the final chapter of this supposedly final Halloween-trilogy to make it the most David Gordon Green-like of them all.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: Halloween Ends is available to stream on various platforms like Google Play Films, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video.