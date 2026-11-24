Ready for some ‘inwitchification’? Hexed is the latest valiant attempt by the Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring the magic back to their cinematic output, sorry, kingdom.

Not counting sequels like Zootopia 2 or Pixar-movies, Hexed is Disney’s first completely new original story since Wish (2023), offering a snappy but familiar feeling mix of magical fantasy and family drama, complete with talking sidekicks and bubbly needle drops.

Billie ‘Blien’ Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is your irregular suburban Salem teenager, whose purple hair is a sign that surely, she must be a weird one. But after causing a magic induced ruckus at her local high school, we find out she’s not just a weirdo, but a real witch, with the magic at her fingertips.

So far, so very Disney. The lively and spontaneous Billie, who likes to rebel by freeing local animals, soon finds herself transported from her bedroom to the hidden realm of Hexe-Salem, an impressively colorful place filled not just with people, but also with lots of unusual and sometimes downright magical creatures.

Blien is presently followed there by her more grounded ‘careful is caring’) mother Alice (Rashida Jones), who like all good parents would like to see her daughter do well without putting herself in harm’s way.

Together they have to learn to navigate the realm, where they are confronted by various enemies, like the villainous Queen Celeste (Jodie Foster), who they soon engage with in some kind of epic generational battle for the throne.

All the while uncovering various hidden secrets that could change both the magical world and their own.

The voice work is as fine as you might expect. My favorite character, aside from the leads, is a grumpy three-eyed green cat called Beef, voiced by Walton Goggins, who reluctantly becomes Alice and Billie’s tour guide through Hexe-Salem, while Henry Winkler is pretty marvelous too as a Nervous Nigel owl, and the voices of Stephen Fry, Disney-regular Alan Tudyk, Dan Stevens and Tracy Ullman are also in the mix.

There is enough combined talent here to ensure that Hexed isn’t a bad movie by any standards. But neither is it the instant classic that the Disney original Animation Studios needs to get out of the doldrums they’ve been in for a fair number of years. Looking at you, Strange World!

Working from a script by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, and co-director Josie Trinidad, mostly keep things light and entertaining, using a mix of well-known songs (from Queen to Dua Lipa) and a stirring musical score to keep our attention from wandering.

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Composer Kris Bowers uses unusual instruments like the kazoo and recorded bird sounds, tying in with the movie’s emphasis on flying and giving Billie Doe an instrumental signature tune that’s full of those sampled bird sounds, while Steinfeld herself offers up a passable (though not much more) cover of the classic pop tune Magic by The Cars over the end credits.

Hexed is a fun, family friendly coming of age movie, that in the second half tends to overload on the spectacle and never seems to strive for any real emotional depth, while the search for a ‘chosen witch’ who will allow all citizens to fly isn’t all that much more than yet another variation on more traditional ‘white savior’ tropes.

Still, there’s something to be said about a children’s movie that’s full of sorcery and witchcraft, of spells and Shazam’s!, of repeated calls for ‘intention, ignition, inwitchification!’

And if you don’t care for it, well, here is my ‘resting witchface.’

I think that the often pretty, sometimes downright beautiful looking and at times rather fast-paced Hexed could easily become at least a moderate hit, but it’s also a seasonal placeholder that (once again) doesn’t really tell us all that much about all the possible directions that Disney’s original animation could take in the future.

I give it 3 stars!

Note: Hexed is released theatrically this week in most parts of the world.