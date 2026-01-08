Based on the bestselling novel by Alice Feeney, His & Hers is a compelling new thriller series, starring two great actors, Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, at the top of their game.

The six part series was created by known theater director William Oldroyd, whose first feature film Lady Macbeth (2016) turned Florence Pugh into a household name.

Oldroyd and showrunner Dee Johnson moved the setting of the show from England to Georgia, USA, where the sweltering heat offers an extra layer of suspense.

Tessa Thompson (Hedda) plays Anna Andrews, an Atlanta based tv-anchor, who after a trauma experience has become something of a recluse.

When she finds out a woman from her hometown Dahlonega has been murdered, she decides to get back in the game.

Jon Bernthal (The Accountant 2) plays Detective Jack Harper, who is assigned to the case.

Problem: Anna and Jack both suspect the other of having something to do with the case, or even committing the crime.

So do these two have a history together? Absolutely!

Jack and Anna are an estranged husband and wife couple, while they also know the victim pretty well: Rachel (Jamie Tisdale), who used to be the leader of a Mean Girls like clique and even succeeded in making one girl drink her own urine.

There are plenty of people who may have wished Rachel dead, but both Anna and Jack think one of them is responsible.

This sets the scene for a fierce battle of wills.

Anna and Jack are both flawed, and therefore very interesting characters.

There are a lot of secrets from the past to unpack, and they come wrapped in some absurd but delicious twists.

Share

Themes include how memories are often unreliable, especially when associated with past trauma.

It’s also about the way we see ourselves, how we present ourselves and how we would like other people to see us.

And how far we are willing to go to control the narrative, which is something both the police and the media want to do.

Thompson and Bernthal are both in peak form, while His & Hers is stacked with a great supporting cast too.

There is Pablo Schreiber as Anna’s cameraman Richard, who is married to Lexi (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the woman Anna lost her job too.

There is also Isabelle Kusman as teenage Rachel, Sunita Mani as Jack’s assistant Priya, Chris Bauer as Rachel’s husband and Marin Ireland as Jack’s sister.

It is also graced with a very good looking visual design. A reminder that this twisty series also serves as highly appealing comfort food.

Based on the first couple of episodes I would say it’s a compelling and very binge-worthy show.

I give it four stars!

LAND OF SIN (Netflix Series, 2026)

Written and directed by Peter Grönlund, the new five-part Nordic Noir entitled Land of Sin is a strong psychological thriller series, set in the South of Sweden and boasting a fierce but damaged detective.

This character, a police officer called Dani Anttila (memorably played by Krista Kosonen) is tasked with investigating the death by drowning of local teenager Silas (Alexander Persson).

Upon examination of the marks on his body, though, it would seem that he was murdered.

Dani’s own son Oliver (Caesar Matijasevic) was friends with Silas - he even lived with them for a while - which would seem to make for a massive conflict of interest, even if you overlook the fact the Bjäre peninsula is outside Dani’s own Malmo district anyway.

But since some members of the local community threaten to take matters into their own hands, and have the guns to prove it, there are pressing reasons to continue with the case.

So Dani does, to the best of her ability, together with new partner Malik (Mohammed Nour Oklah), who tries to build some kind of rapport with this stern but haunted woman.

Land of Sin (or: Synden) takes place in the kind of lovelorn community, where everyone has some kind of trauma, including the heroine herself.

Synden doesn’t exactly break new ground, but what it does, it does quite effectively.

Share

In supporting roles there are Silas’ family members, like his farmer father Ivar (Mats Martensson), who is very sick, and his Uncle Elis (Peter Gantman), who isn’t very nice. What is the role of the local blacksmith? And where is the girl that Silas used to date?

It is a story full of grey tones, so if you like crime stories in which it is hard to distinguish between the good and the bad ones, then I guess that this one is very much for you.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!