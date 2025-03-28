Nicole Kidman goes Dutch again after working with Halina Reijn on Babygirl. In Holland she plays Nancy Vandergroot, who works as a teacher and lives with her optometrist husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen) and son Harry (Jude Hill) in the quaint little town of Holland, Michigan.

It’s the kind of place that exudes Dutchness in a way not seen in The Netherlands since before the First World War, if it ever existed like that at all.

There is red, white and blue in the art direction, there are tulips, windmills and clogs on display, there are at least two mentions of ‘bitterballen’, and there are even some Dutch songs on the soundtrack, from the likes of Wim Sonneveld (Het Dorp) and our recently dearly departed Rob de Nijs (Het Werd Zomer).

The movie takes place around 2000, when Nancy’s surface level perfect life begins to unravel as she and her Mexican colleague Dave (Gael Garcia Bernal) start suspecting that Fred is having an affair, since he seems to be away for a new conference every other week, before embarking on one themselves - an affair, that is, not a conference.

They soon find out that Fred’s secret runs deeper than that and that is where their own lives may be in danger, even if Nancy and Dave gamely play detective as the veritable Nancy Drews that they are.

Working from a script by Andrew Sodroski, this visually attractive sophomore effort by director Mimi Cave (Fresh), has one major issue: it can’t really decide what kind of movie it wants to be: is it a mystery? A thriller? Or a dark comedy?

And so it becomes a not unpleasant bit of everything, with Kidman doing most of the heavy lifting, as the well-meaning but unstable Nancy, and Macfadyen and Bernal getting just about enough to do to justify the casting of their considerable talents.

Share

Rachel Sennott is also billed as a co-star but since she is only in one scene at the beginning of the movie, I suppose some other parts of the movie ended up being cut.

Be that as it may, the movie’s message is loud and clear: even after they have been found out, white men will try and get away with absolutely anything - just look at the current American administration - while that courtesy is just not extended to women and people of color.

Holland is not perfect and a little messy (just like the country it was named after) but despite that, it’s an easy watch that works fine as a glorified tv-movie, so I give it three stars.

DELICIOUS (Nele Mueller-Stöfen, Netflix, 2025)

Delicious is a tasty horror comedy that takes the central idea of ‘eat the rich’ to its logical extreme.

Produced by Germany’s Komplizen Film - the production company co-founded by Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann), this first feature by German writer and director Nele Mueller-Stöfen (who already wrote a couple of movies with her husband Edward Berger) takes its cue from Teorema: the 1968 classic from Pier Paolo Pasolini, about a mysterious stranger who worms his way into the lives of a bourgeois family with strange and fascinating results.

In Delicious the stranger is a young woman called Teodora (played by an excellent Carla Diaz), which is a bit of a giveaway, but then again, I’m old and most of the people who see this movie (which premiered at the most recent Berlinale and is now on Netflix) will be pretty young, I suppose, so never mind.

Plot wise, Delicious is about a German family of four who spend their summer vacation in France. There is father John (Fahri Yardim) and mother Esther (Valerie Pachner), who are somewhat annoying but not really in an evil way. And there are the children Alba (Naila Schuberth) and Philipp (Caspar Hoffmann), for who there may still be some hope, if they learn the right life lessons.

On the way back from dinner in a nearby town their car is involved in an accident with a young woman, apparently coming out of nowhere. In an attempt to avoid more trouble, the family take Teodora home to their villa and pretty soon hire her as their maid. However, it soon becomes clear that the individual family members have their own agendas to use her to their advantage, but don’t worry, Teodora is a sly one too. And she also has some friends who want to experience the #goodlife too.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

Delicious is an entertaining movie, from start to finish, that (Teorema apart) nods and winks to various more recent movies, ranging from Parasite to Speak No Evil and from The Menu to Blink Twice.

It’s fun, first in a lighthearted then in a more bloody way. It doesn’t condescend to its audience by making the family ‘bad’ and Teodora & friends ‘good’ - most of the time it feels like more of the opposite - but at the same time it proudly wears it’s anti-capitalist message on its sleeve: if enough poor people go hungry the rich can hide behind their walls all they want, but they will never be safe.

To paraphrase Jennifer Lawrence in one of those Hunger Game-movies: It’s a little on the nose, but then so is class war.

I give it 4 stars!