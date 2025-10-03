An impressive starring role by Margaret Qualley, that’s both joyful and classy, is probably the best thing about Honey Don’t, a playful film noir by Ethan Coen, that at 88 minutes knows not to overstay its welcome.

If that sounds like faint praise, well, it probably is, but going in with suitably lowered expectations - after the disappointment that was Drive-Away Dolls (2024) - certainly helped me enjoy this one that much more.

Qualley, who was so great in movies like The Substance (2024) and Stars at Noon (2022), once again excels, this time as Honey O’Donahue, an openly queer private investigator in the sun-filled California town of Bakersfield.

Honey spends (most of) her time cavorting with other women, like police woman MG Falcone (Aubrey Plaza), but also investigating a series of mysterious deaths, connected to a church called the Four Way Temple, which is led by sleazy Reverend Drew Devlin (Chris Evans).

Both Evans and Plaza are fine in their co-starring roles, and the supporting roles aren’t bad either, but this really is Qualley’s show, and it must be said that the movie immediately falters a bit when she is not on screen for more than a couple of scenes.

Good thing then that as the movie progresses, this happens less and less and Qualley gets to show us that, if any proof were needed, she can really carry a movie by herself.

Written by Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke, this breezy dark comedy is clearly inspired by Raymond Chandler and a classic movie adaptation like The Long Goodbye (1973).

But even though it’s not really in the same league, its total lack of pretension makes it fun in the kind of off-hand way that would be hard to achieve for the more serious entries in this sub-genre.

In a skewed way that makes Honey Don’t kinda special and worth seeing, especially since it employs some nifty camera work as well as fine art direction and costuming.

The movie also boasts a pretty cool soundtrack that includes both Wanda Jackson’s version and a cast recording of the Carl Perkins song that gives the movie its title.

‘We gotta get out of this place,’ The Animals blast out over the opening credits, but Honey herself seems quite happy to stay put, as if she’s come to realize that Bakersfield is good enough for her.

If there really is a third movie coming in this Coen-Cooke franchise, I’m definitely up for watching it.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Note: After its premiere in the Midnight Section of the Cannes Film Festival, Honey Don’t was released theatrically in a fair number of countries around the world. This week the movie opens in Spain, with France to follow in November. In the US it is now available on various streaming platforms.

THE NEW FORCE (NETFLIX SERIES, 2025)

The New Force (or: Skiftet) is a new Swedish police series, set in 1958, about the first set of female Swedish police officers patrolling the streets of Stockholm’s crime ridden Klarna district.

They are nicknamed the ‘skirt cops’, because that’s what they are forced to wear. So yes, as you can probably guess, this six part series is also about the sexism these women had to endure, the fate of the pioneering generation, even though in a way it still continues to this day.

The New Force also works as a crime drama, when a sex worker is found murdered and the three leading ladies take it upon themselves to find out what’s happened.

They are the fierce yet complicated Carin (Josefin Asplund), the ambitious Siv (Agnes Rase) and the unassuming Ingrid (Malin Persson), who all have their own reasons to join the force.

It’s clear that the fall-out from their professional lives bleeds into their private ones and vice versa: they can’t complain about the sexist behavior of their colleagues, while they also face resentment from friends and loved ones.

Politically sound, and with a definite feminist slant, this visually appealing series by head writer Patrik Ernsth and conceptual director Rojda Sekersöz suffers a bit from broad storytelling cliches which makes it feel more soapy than it could have been.

As I’ve noted before, though, good is not the enemy of great. Based on the first couple of episodes I would say that if you’re in the mood for a decent historical period series, with a fair number of fine actresses (and actors) playing sympathetic and less appealing characters, The New Force might just fill that latent gap in your streaming schedule.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!



