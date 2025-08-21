Hostage is an engaging political thriller series, starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, that plays like a mix between Bodyguard and The Diplomat.

The two stars play political ‘frenemies’, who have to find a way to work together when the husband of socially conscious British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Jones) is kidnapped in French Guyana where he was working for Doctors Without Borders.

At the same time the conservative French President Vivienne Toussaint (Delpy) is being blackmailed, during an official visit to Britain, where she hopes to make a deal with Dalton.

Due to NHS shortages the Brits are in urgent need of new cancer drugs. In return they will have to accept more migrant boats coming into the country from Calais. Or even accept French border police on British soil, which is obviously a no-no for the British.

It’s all topical as hell. Toussaint is under tremendous pressure from the French far-right, while Dalton is the kind of morally upright leader that Starmer said he would be when he first came into office.

Dalton’s political future is on the line, as the kidnappers want her to step down as soon as possible, while Toussaint risks losing the upcoming elections if and when the scandal breaks.

But they can help each other out, as the kidnapping technically took place on French soil.

The main question is, of course, who is behind all this scheming and why is it happening, besides the obvious intent to destabilize two Western European democracies who are already feeling the heat from extremist influences.

This five part series will keep you guessing for most of its running time with its well paced mix of political intrigue, action scenes and clever plotting.

The leading actors are great, and they get fine support from Ashley Thomas as Abigail’s brave husband, Isobel Akuwudike as their plucky daughter Sylvie and Lucian Msamati as Abigail’s pragmatic chief of staff. Tech credits are also impressive enough.

It’s true, though, that there is nothing new under the sun here: the series wears its influences on its sleeve, almost like a badge of honor.

Apart from Bodyguard and The Diplomat, one could also mention House of Cards and even Borgen as sources of inspiration.

Hostage is clearly made for people who love political thrillers and can’t get enough of all of the above. And if that is what you want, then that is what you will most definitely get.

I give it 7 1/2 out of ten!

Additional information:

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Hostage was created by Matt Charman, who together with the Coen Brothers wrote the Oscar nominated screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies (2015), while also creating the successful spy series Treason (2022) for Netflix.

Hostage is directed by experienced series directors Isabelle Sieb (Vigil, The Devil’s Hour) and Amy Neil (Hanna, Call The Midwife)

British star Suranne Jones for me will always be known as DC Rachel Bailey, one half of the illustrious British detective duo Scott & Bailey, that she formed with Lesley Sharp, who played DC Janet Scott. The series Scott & Bailey (2011 - 2016) ran for five seasons and is still streaming on various international platforms.

French actress Julie Delpy is known for her roles in Richard Linklater’s acclaimed Before-trilogy. She received two Oscar-nominations for co-writing both Before Sunset (2004) and Before Midnight (2013). She also starred in Three Colors: White (1994) by legendary Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski (1941 ‑ 1996).

Bonus review:

OENE KUMMER

DEC 27 2022

If you’re looking for a limited series that’s a great watch while recovering from a holiday hangover, you won’t feel let down by Treason.

It is the new series from Oscar-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman, who wrote Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies together with the Coen Brothers.

It is variation on the well worn theme of Russian Spy & I, but it is told well enough to keep you entertained.

Directed by Louise Hooper and Sarah O’Gorman, this five-part series tells the story of Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) who was trained by MI6 and is at present its assistent director.

When an attempt is made on the life of his boss Sir Martin Angelis (Ciaran Hinds) Adam has to step up and take the top job. From now he will be known as Control, or C for his workmates.

But then Russian spy Kara (former Bond-girl Olga Kurylenko) shows up and it soon becomes clear that these ex-lovers share a complicated past that goes back to Adam’s first posting in Baku.

Kara has been feeding him intel, without his proper knowledge, which immediately compromises Adam’s position as Control of MI6.

There’s also Adam’s wife Maddy (Oona Chaplin), who as a former soldier understands that a man in Adam’s position has secrets to keep, but can she still trust him? Or will his career be over just as it reaches its peak?

This triangular relationship adds extra dimension to this story of spy vs spy, which makes it unpredictable enough to keep our interest.

Having said that, the plot stretches credibility, but there are some interesting sub-themes, including the Russian influence in the United Kingdom and the way that men unravel in crises, while women just get their shit together.

Also, the writing is good, the actors are pretty great and the whole production has this British feel that I’m a sucker for.

Especially Kurylenko once again shows us what an underestimated actress she is.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!