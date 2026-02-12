How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is a quirky dark comedy / murder mystery drama series, with lots of comedy and thriller elements vying for attention.

It’s the new series from Lisa McGee, who shot to fame with the acclaimed Derry Girls, a comedy series, that chronicled the life of Catholic school girls in Northern Ireland in the nineties, towards the end of the Troubles.

With the eight part How To Get To Heaven From Belfast creator McGee tells the story of three female friends in their late thirties who one day get an email telling them that the fourth member of their childhood friend group has passed away.

This brings the other three back together in a car: there’s Saoirse (Roisin Gallagher), a successful tv-writer, who is busy balancing her work and homelife, with her own wedding coming up.

There’s also Robyn (Sinead Keenan), who seems to live a glamorous life with a rich husband and four sons, including little Patrick who is very controlling, but deep down she is pretty miserable.

And then there is Dara (Caoilfhionn Dunne), who still lives with her dominant mother and still feels she has to hide her sexuality.

In their teens the threesome used to be friends with Greta (Natasha O’Keeffe), but then something happened to Greta - there was a fire in the woods - and even though the others came to her help they eventually lost touch.

And now Greta appears to be gone forever and the remaining three friends feel it’s their duty to trek across the country from Belfast to a place called Knockdara to attend the wake.

Greta is supposed to have met her end after a fall down the stairs, but pretty soon it becomes clear that things don’t really add up.

So what really happened? Is Greta even dead or did she simply disappear? That’s for Saoirse, Robyn and Dara to find out, but in doing so secrets from their own past may come to light.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast leans into the comedy first, before taking a turn for the darker as the investigation progresses.

It’s energetic and at times a little manic, but it’s well made, with beautiful visuals, and very well acted, with some great supporting roles by Michelle Fairley (as Greta’s mother Margo), Emmett J. Scanlan (as Greta’s husband Owen who also happens to be the local chief of police) to back up the tireless threesome, who rightfully take center stage.

There are also memorable turns by Bronagh Gallagher, Darren Hand, Ardal O’Hanlon and Saoirse Monica-Jackson (aka Erin from Derry Girls) that I won’t spoil because of the twists and turns of the plot, which also has a religious slant.

There is definitely some overlap with Derry Girls here, and not just in terms of cast and crew (Michael Lennox again directs), as the scenes with teenage versions of the girls are very close in spirit to Derry Girls, while their grown up versions are maybe what they turned out to be in their adult lives.

Even if in the end How To Get To Heaven From Belfast may not have as much cultural impact as Derry Girls, it’s still a fun watch, especially if you are into some mad Gaelic craic.

I give it a 7 1/2 out of ten!