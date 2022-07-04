Ich Bin Dein Mensch (2021)
Ich Bin Dein Mensch by the German director Maria Schrader is one of the most original romantic comedies of recent years, partly due to a science fiction angle, which may one day become reality.
The film was adapted by Schrader and Jan Schomburg from a short story by Emma Braslavsky.
Maren Eggert plays scientist Alma, who, in order to get money for her re…
