Imaginary is an American horror film about an evil teddybear. Sounds like fun, right?

Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare), from a script he wrote with Greg Erb, Bryce McGuire and Jason Oremland, Imaginary tells the story of thirty-something Jessica (DeWanda Wise), who returns to her childhood home with her new family: husband Max (Tom Payne) and his …