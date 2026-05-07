Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, In The Grey is a stylish but derivative action thriller, starring Ritchie-regulars Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez.

Early on the movie suffers from too much planning and preparation, but In The Grey benefits from a stronger second half and quite fortunately leaves the best until last.

In The Grey begins ‘in media res’, with Sophia (Gonzalez) taking cover in a car that’s under heavy fire. In voiceover she explains she’s the kind of lawyer who operates in the grey zone between the moral and the immoral, and pretty soon, when the action switches back to the present, we find out what she means.

Sophia leads a team of covert operatives, including but not limited to Bronco (Gyllenhaal) and Sid (Cavill), who are hired by major companies, or perhaps anyone with a large enough checkbook, to retrieve stolen money for ten percent of what they are owed.

In this case the bad guy is Salazar (Carlos Bardem), a billionaire who wanted out of a business loan, had the intermediate killed and didn’t pay the billion dollars back that he was supposed to.

So the disadvantaged company, represented by Rosamund Pike, hires Sophia and her team to get Salazar, his totally corrupt lawyer (a fun part for Fisher Stevens) and his own rather large military team to part with said billion dollars.

It’s really as simple as that. But to achieve that goal Sophia & co have to travel to an island off the Spanish coast, which is basically Salazar’s island, even though he doesn’t legally own it, you know, he owns it.

The problem with In The Grey is that the part called ‘Planning and Preparation’ is not only filled with far too much exposition, it also simply goes on for far too long.

It’s fine with me that the movie only runs for 98 minutes, more movies should try to be so lean and mean, but In The Grey could easily have lost another five to ten minutes.

It’s not all bad, though. Visually, the movie (which was filmed in Tenerife) looks the part, the sun filled locations lending a sense of escapism that goes with the slick style that Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen) brings to proceedings.

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Gyllenhaal (The Covenant) and Cavill (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) play it cool, perhaps a little too much, they’re the kind of characters who just don’t seem to break a sweat, no matter how complicated the story and/or the action becomes.

Gonzalez (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) starts off very much as the movie’s leading lady, but when things get going in the second half, and especially when the action finally gets going, Sophia gets sidelined cause, at least in this movie, action is still very much a boy’s game.

Bronco, Sid and the rest of the team, definitely know how to kick ass and take names, but it’s kind of hilarious that Ritchie subscribes to the very old school of ‘good guys kill with (almost) every shot, bad guys can’t shoot for toffee.’

Still, I enjoyed that second half, perhaps a little more than I should have, but in all fairness, In The Grey does end a lot better than it begins, the surface level pleasures are there, and as light entertainment it more or less gets the job done.

It doesn’t mean you won’t forget In The Grey as soon as it’s over, but having seen so many movies that begin better than they end, I at least left the theater with a spring in my step.

I give it three stars!

Note: In The Grey is released next week.