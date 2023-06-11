Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a fun, three-star summer blockbuster that at the very least plays to the strengths of both Harrison Ford and his younger co-star Phoebe Waller Bridge.
I’m old enough to remember seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) on television before catching Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom in theaters when it was first re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.