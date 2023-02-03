Infiesto is a tense and gripping Spanish crime drama, written and directed by Patxi Amezcua.

It stars Iria del Rio en Isak Ferriz in the main roles as two detectives, Marta and Samuel, who are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains. A young woman, Saio Blanco, presumed dead for three months has suddenly reappeared, leaving the detective…