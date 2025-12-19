Is This Thing On? is a wry romantic comedy drama, about a NYC couple, played by Will Arnett and Laura Dern, who may be heading for divorce unless they rediscover what made them fall in love with each other in the first place.

‘This is what New York couples fight about,’ Kurt Wagner once famously sang on a Morcheeba track way back in 2002. It’s a line I was reminded of while I was watching this movie, even though most of the fighting between Alex (Arnett) and Tess (Dern) took place in the past and/or off screen.

In fact, their decision to separate is taken so quickly and smoothly that the only remaining question is: shall we tell our two sons (Blake Kane and Calvin Knegten) now, or wait until the morning?

That’s not to say there is no pain to process, no consequences to face, or no baggage to unpack. After twenty years of marriage, plus six years of courtship, there is enough of that.

Alex has a corporate job, which we never see anything of, while Tess is a former Olympic volleyball player, who dreams of getting back into the game, even if it’s ‘just’ as assistent coach of the national team during the 2028 Olympics (yes this is a very 2026 movie as the LA Games are described as being only two years away!).

Alex finds something else to do as well, in between moving into a temporary apartment and co-parenting duties. Almost by accident he becomes a stand-up comic, because he doesn’t want pay to the fifteen bucks it takes to get into the Comedy Cellar, and instead puts his name on the list.

And to his credit, he survives the night. In fact, there is something so innocent and unassuming about him when the talks and makes jokes about his falling apart life that both the audience and his new colleagues take an immediate liking to him.

It’s like A Star Is Born, but low key and gentle.

This may be a good time to tell you that Is This Thing On is the new movie by director Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born, Maestro), who wrote the screenplay together with leading man Arnett and Marc Chappell. And also that the story is based on the life of British comedian Jack Bishop, who started his career in a similar way and gets story credit here.

Apparently, Arnett and Bishop originally met on a canal boat in my hometown Amsterdam and things evolved from there.

So A Star Is Born you say? Well, it doesn’t mean Alex is some overnight sensation. In fact he is told by his fellow comedians that he is still really bad, but they say this in such a loving way we realize he is unto something good.

Eventually, there is a great sequence where Tess accidentally visits one of Alex’s more prominent performances, after which they start falling in love again.

For me, that’s where the movie peaks, and it may have ended shortly after that as a very good 90 minutes movie. Unfortunately, the final thirty minutes are more typical ‘scenes from a marriage story’ stuff, even though I will allow that very good 90 minutes to linger in my mind longer than the home stretch.

Share

Some other points: it’s a movie about the first world problems of a well-off couple, whose lives will probably be okay, whether or not they get back together (or not).

It’s absolutely more a movie about Alex than Tess, but that’s also because the stand-up comedy angle is what makes it stand-out from other relationship movies. And fortunately Dern is so good she makes every scene that she is in count.

Besides Arnett (who is absolutely winning as Alex) and Dern, there is also a great supporting cast, with Ciaran Hinds and Christine Ebersole playing Alex’ parents, Bradley Cooper himself plays Alex’ struggling actor brother and Andra Day his not so happy wife.

Cooper has fun playing his slightly overbearing character who has a different amount (and form) of facial hair every time he appears on screen.

Gimmicky though that may sound, this is actually Cooper’s most natural feeling movie to date - also thanks to his regular Director of Photography Matthew Libatique and his up close and personal style of filming - as if they are happy to just let the story live and breathe, and see where it takes them.

So Is This Thing On? I could be wrong, but I don’t think the line is ever spoken, not even when Alex takes the stage for the first time. But it’s meaning is two-fold. It’s not just an obvious reference to going onstage, it’s also a metaphor for the evolving relationship between Alex and Tess, who by the end are still most definitely in each other’s lives.

I give it 7 1/2 out of ten!

Note: Is This Thing On is released today in the United States and Canada. It is released in the United Kingdom and Ireland on January 29, Australia and The Netherlands on February 5, with other countries to follow.