Blake Lively is probably the best reason to go and see It Ends With Us, a romantic drama by co-star and director Justin Baldoni that tries to blend entertainment and domestic violence.
The Gossip Girl-star is in terrific form here. She plays Lily Bloom, who in a clear case of Nomen Est Omen opens a flowershop in Boston not too long after her father’s dea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.