Dear film friends,



Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!



With The End of Oak Street, David Robert Mitchell firmly cements his status as a top-tier filmmaker. Having already delivered modern genre classics like the uncanny It Follows (2014) and the sprawling neo noir Under the Silver Lake (2018), the writer-director now serves up a thrill ride for the ages.

Anchoring this wild ride are Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, who bring real weight to a story that blends domestic drama with creature-feature chaos.

Set in 1982 in the idyllic but fictitious town of Flowervale, the top-billed stars play parents Denise and Greg Platt, whose suburban family is already falling apart when the movie opens.

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Rather than rushing straight into the high-concept madness, Mitchell takes his time. It is a deliberate slow-burn that pays off: by giving us room to care for these characters - especially the kids caught in the middle - Mitchell builds a deep sense of dread long before things go off the rails.



The End of Oak Street is, at its heart, a classic dinosaur movie. In a twist of surreal horror-adventure, the family’s quiet neighborhood is mysteriously transported back to prehistoric times.

And make no mistake: when the beasts attack, it gets delightfully graphic. But revealing anything beyond that initial premise would spoil the sometimes surprisingly gory fun.



Technically, The End of Oak Street is fantastic, the ultimate late-summer pop-corn movie.

Cinephiles will love Mitchell’s use of split-diopter shots, which pay homage to 1980s thrillers from Brian De Palma and Steven Spielberg while visually highlighting the rift within the family.

Talking about Spielberg, this DRM movie is very much inspired by the Beard, including some classic ‘boys on their bicycles’ shots that go all the way back to E.T.

Like Spielberg, David Robert Mitchell is a master when it comes to blocking and business: he knows exactly where to place his actors in relation to the camera and the action.

Spielberg has made some great Dino movies in his day but suffice to say that The End of Oak Street is a lot better than the recent slew of Jurassic World movies and only the first Jurassic Park movie tops this one.



Anyway, just when you think we’ve seen the last of Anne Hathaway for at least a little while, she’s back with her fourth major role this year (following The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Mother Mary), and she delivers yet another fine performance.

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Ewan McGregor is as solid as ever, and young actors Maisy Stella (as the probably queer Audrey) and Christian Convery (as the quite possibly on-the-spectrum Brian) easily hold their own.



A favorite moment of mine was the use of Steve Winwood’s song Valerie during a brief pause in the action.

As the world falls apart around the Platt family, Audrey sneaks into a car to play a cassette. Winwood’s lyrics of nostalgia and longing contrast beautifully with the deadly ancient world waiting outside.

(Audrey is also the character who references Carl Sagan a couple of times, as she hopes to one day get accepted into Cornell University, where the famed astronomer teaches.)



Another standout sequence is a home-invasion scene featuring a low-slung dinosaur slithering through the Platt family home.

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Cinematographer Michael Gioulakis uses slow pans and low angles as the creature glides across hardwood floors and under kitchen islands.

It relies on tension and spatial awareness rather than cheap jump scares.



In a crowded summer packed with massive blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a mid-budget film like The End of Oak Street might have a tougher time at the box office.

But every cent of its $85 million budget is right there on the screen. Best of all, compared to the bloated runtimes of most modern blockbusters, its tight 100-minute pace never drags.



I give it four stars!



Note: The End of Oak Street is now in theaters.