Jodie Foster stars in a French-speaking role in Vie Privée (or: A Private Life), but she still swears in English in this comedic mystery drama by French director Rebecca Zlotowski.

Foster plays Lilian Steiner, an American psychiatrist who has lived in Paris for so long that she has almost accepted the French as her own, except for the moments she suddenly calls them the ‘fucking French’.

She’s been married to an ophthalmologist, Gaby (Daniel Auteuil), and even though they’ve also been divorced for quite some time now, they are still on speaking terms.

As a mother she’s been a little less successful, as she’s never felt comfortable around her son Julien (Vincent Lacoste).

And even though she’s now a grandmother, she has problems holding the baby in her arms, scared she’ll infect him with some disease.

From the outset it is clear that Lilian is a complicated (and perhaps not completely sympathetic) person.

One client, Pierre (Noam Morgensztern) is angry with her that one session with a hypnotherapist cured his addiction to smoking, when eight years of therapy (and 32.000 euros) with Lilian never helped.

Another client, Paula (Virginie Efira), hasn’t turned up for three sessions in a row, but that’s because she’s taken her own life. When Lilian visits the grieving family to offer her condolences, she is practically chased away.

Paula’s husband Simon (Mathieu Almaric) and their daughter Valerie (Luana Bajrami) blame Lilian, which she pretends not to care about, but which triggers something deep inside her all the same.

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Vie Privée is a movie about the stories we tell ourselves versus the stories we tell other people about ourselves. It’s also about feelings of guilt versus a sense of responsibility.

Liliane feels guilty, in fact for a while she can’t stop crying, but is she really responsible for Paula’s death?

Lilian can’t accept that her patient died for no good reason, so instead of accepting the outcome, she decides that it wasn’t suicide, it must have been murder!

And so she starts to investigate, with more than a little help from Gaby, who is frankly still in love with her and jumps at the chance to rekindle that old flame.

(This all happens in the first twenty minutes, so don’t worry, I didn’t spoil all that much.)

What follows is a whirlwind of complications, which you should know as little as possible about, cause it makes for fascinating viewing.

The movie is made even better by some exquisite production design, art direction and costuming, dressing the production in warm, sombre tones.

I also loved the cinematography, which manages to be both observing and intimate, often at the same time. It all helps to turn the movie into a visual delight.

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The story takes many unexpected turns: I could describe it as Spellbound by Alfred Hitchcock meets Manhattan Murder Mystery by Woody Allen, with a bit of The Long Goodbye by Robert Altman thrown in for good measure.

Even though it’s also fair to say that a more contemporary comparison would be the popular Disney+ series Murders In The Building.

What’s also great is that even though it premiered at Cannes (out of competition) this is basically a mainstream French movie that’s very accessible to international audiences, and not just because of Jodie Foster’s starring role.

Foster is in top form, though, as she jumps at the chance to do a more comedic role than she’s usually known for, while her chemistry with Daniel Auteuil feels completely genuine and the supporting cast is absolutely fine too.

(It’s really fun to hear Foster speak fluent French and then, when she’s annoyed to hear her let out a ‘shit’ or ‘fuck’ in English.)

For that alone (and yes, for the movie as a whole) I give it four stars!

Note: The movie is available to stream through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. In The Netherlands the movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run and will come to Pathé Thuis on April 15.