Joker: Folie à Deux is a moody sequel that seems mostly stuck in second gear, albeit with some lovely musical moments.
In fact, Joker: Folie à Deux is one of those movies where the soundtrack is arguably better than the movie. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga sing their little hearts out, with director Todd Phillips making sure the production never sounds …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.