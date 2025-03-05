Delicious is a tasty horror comedy that takes the central idea of ‘eat the rich’ to its logical extreme.

Produced by Germany’s Komplizen Film - the production company co-founded by Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann), this first feature by German writer and director Nele Mueller-Stöfen (who already wrote a couple of movies with her husband Edward Berger) takes its cue from Teorema: the 1968 classic from Pier Paolo Pasolini, about a mysterious stranger who worms his way into the lives of a bourgeois family with strange and fascinating results.

In Delicious the stranger is a young woman called Teodora (played by an excellent Carla Diaz), which is a bit of a giveaway, but then again, I’m old and most of the people who see this movie (which premiered at the most recent Berlinale and is now on Netflix) will be pretty young, I suppose, so never mind.



Plot wise, Delicious is about a German family of four who spend their summer vacation in France. There is father John (Fahri Yardim) and mother Esther (Valerie Pachner), who are somewhat annoying but not really in an evil way. And there are the children Alba (Naila Schuberth) and Philipp (Caspar Hoffmann), for who there may still be some hope, if they learn the right life lessons.

On the way back from dinner in a nearby town their car is involved in an accident with a young woman, apparently coming out of nowhere. In an attempt to avoid more trouble, the family take Teodora home to their villa and pretty soon hire her as their maid. However, it soon becomes clear that the individual family members have their own agendas to use her to their advantage, but don’t worry, Teodora is a sly one too. And she also has some friends who want to experience the #goodlife too.

Delicious is an entertaining movie, from start to finish, that (Teorema apart) nods and winks to various more recent movies, ranging from Parasite to Speak No Evil and from The Menu to Blink Twice.

It’s fun, first in a lighthearted then in a more bloody way. It doesn’t condescend to its audience by making the family ‘bad’ and Teodora & friends ‘good’ - most of the time it feels like more of the opposite - but at the same time it proudly wears it’s anti-capitalist message on its sleeve: if enough poor people go hungry the rich can hide behind their walls all they want, but they will never be safe.

To paraphrase Jennifer Lawrence in one of those Hunger Game-movies: It’s a little on the nose, but then so is class war.

I give it 4 stars!

MICKEY 17 (Bong Joon Ho, 2025)

Mickey 17, the fiery new sci-fi movie by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho, is - amongst other things - a no holds barred attack on a failed politician, played gleefully by Mark Ruffalo, who looks a lot like Donald Trump.

I don’t think his wife, played by Toni Collette, is meant to resemble Elon Musk, but then again, why the hell not?

Yes, the new feature by the Korean filmmaker, who won loads of Oscars for Parasite, was completed long before the last American election, but the point stands: even if Harris had won, we’d still be living in Trumpian times. That the wannabe dictator actually won only makes this movie all the more relevant.

But, to the movie. Mickey 17 is a big budget action adventure that mostly delivers the goods before spinning its wheels in the final lap.

The movie was adapted by Bong himself from the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

It stars Robert Pattinson as a simple soul, Mickey, who signs up for a dangerous space mission to colonize an ice planet called Niflheim, but he unfortunately forgets to read the fine print.

The net result being that he becomes an ‘expendable’, a crew member who is selected for the kind of suicide missions which will inevitably get him killed.

Which is painful but not really important, because a new version of him will be printed out, with his memory largely intact, so Mickey 17 is basically Groundhog Day by way of Edge of Tomorrow.

Mickey 17 is not just an SF action film, it is also a satire. It’s grimly funny that former senator Kenneth Marshall, who leads the space mission, is clearly based on Trump.

Played by a grimacing Ruffalo, Marshall doesn’t care about individual workers, much like his wife Ylfa (Collette), he just pretends to care about the greater good.

The shit hits the fan when Mickey 17 goes out on a mission, is captured by strange creatures, almost gets himself killed and is presumed dead, so that a new Mickey is printed out: Mickey 18.

But, at the same time, Mickey 17 lives!

This leads to all sorts of complications, and also gives Robert Pattinson the chance to play two different roles. Mickey 17 is probably the softest of them all, while Mickey 18 is much more macho.

However, as Multiples are not allowed, one of them has to die. Or both. And perhaps the people who help him/them will have to die too, like Mickey’s sassy girlfriend (the excellent Naomi Ackie).

The struggle between Team Mickey and Team Trump, sorry, Marshall, gets even more complicated when the Creepers - the creatures who live on Niflheim - surround the spaceship and a major confrontation first looms and then ensues. But for me, this is not the best part of the movie and at 138 minutes Mickey 17 goes on for just a little too long.

Still, the good outweighs the bad. Mickey 17 has a lot to say about the wrongs of capitalism and the dehumanization of human lives.

And the first 100 minutes of the movie are sharp and funny and totally worth your time, while also echoing earlier Bong movies like Okja and Snowpiercer.

I give it four stars!

Note: Mickey 17 is released this week in most of the world, with countries like Japan, Australia, Norway and Italy to follow in the coming month.

JUST ONE LOOK (Netflix series, 2025)

Only two months after Missing you there is a new Harlan Coben adaptation on Netflix: this time it’s a Polish adaptation of one of his earlier novels Just One Look.

Tylko jedno spojrzenie (as it is called in Polish) tells the story of Greta (Maria Debska), a woman in her thirties, with a husband, Jacek (Cezary Lukaszewicz) and two kids, who suffers from a recurring bad dream that has - as always with Coben - to do with something that happened in the past.

It’s soon revealed that Greta is the sole survivor of a tragic fire that happened at a (relatively small) concert she visited 15 years ago and killed 28 people.

Still, she soldiers on with her daily life with her family and her work as an artist. After a lovely day at the beach, where Jacek tells her ‘I am with you and I will stay with you’ she goes to collect a set of pictures she has taken.

Amidst the new pics there is, mysteriously, one old photo that she hasn’t seen before, of a number of young people including a woman whose face is crossed out. Her husband, in his younger incarnation, also features quite prominently in the picture, but when she confronts him, Jacek, denies being that person, saying it’s clearly someone else.

Soon after, however, Jacek goes out without telling Greta, before meeting a man who knocks him out cold, drags him into his car and takes him away.

There is also a flashback to when Greta was in hospital after the fire. She is visited by someone who appears to be a friend. But when they hug he whispers in her ear that if she ever speaks to anyone about what happened after the concert, she will be killed.

In the present, former prosecutor Borys (Miroslaw Zbrojewicz) stops by the house, confronting Greta and telling her he is looking for the person who is responsible for the death of his own daughter, also 15 years ago.

Are the two cases connected? How does Jacek figure in all this? Who is the man that took Jacek? And are the answers to the questions hiding somewhere in Greta’s mind?

If you are interested in the answers to at least two these questions, you are probably ready for Just One Look.

Some background: this is not the first Polish adaptation of Harlan Coben’s work. In 2020 we got The Woods, two years later there was Hold Tight. Both are still on Netflix and apparently successful enough to warrant the commission of a third Coben adaptation.

It’s also not the first adaptation of Just One Look. In 2017 there was a French adaptation called Juste un regard, which was released in various European countries (but is not on Netflix)

This Netflix version of Just One Look was overseen by his daughter Charlotte, who contributed to earlier series like Fool Me Once and Missing You, and is also the creator of Shelter, which was made for Prime Video.

The six episodes were written by Agata Malesinska and Maciej Kowalewski, while the series is directed by Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz.

Like The Woods, this new series looks and feels a bit grittier and darker than the UK-based series (Safe, The Stranger, Fool Me Once, etc) but not so much that it will alienate international audiences.

Maria Debska is a strong choice in the leading role, it is easy to feel empathy for her character and great to follow her around trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Just One Look is another very bingeable thriller drama from the master of bingeable thriller drama’s, in which the past catches up with the present and the lives of people with a fairly comfortable lifestyle are subsequently thrown into disarray, with often tragic results.

I liked it a lot and give it four stars!