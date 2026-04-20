American Classic is a sweet and charming comedy series, starring Kevin Kline as an (in)famous Broadway actor who returns home to heal himself and revive the local theater.

Created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin, this eight part series is a loving ode to the world of theater, and art in general, that doubles as comfort viewing in a slightly old fashioned but nourishing kind of way that’s quite welcome in these hectic times.

Charismatic as always, Kline plays Richard Bean, who’s about to go on stage to play King Lear when we first meet him.

He’s clearly a man at the end of his tether, though, as needs a push and a shove to actually go on stage and relies on his ear piece to make it through the performance.

Yet Richard craves the adulation from his ex-wife, who tells him after the show that even New York Times-critic Xander Young (Stephen Spinella), who hasn’t been kind to him over the last decade, apparently adored him as Lear.

Still, when a happily drunk Richard encounters said critic and his husband Troy (Aaron Tveit), it quickly turns into a very funny bust-up, which inevitably goes viral and leads to Richard being suspended from the play.

That’s not all, cause moments after being given the bad news by his agent Alvy (Tony Shalhoub), Richard receives a call from his brother Jon (Jon Tenney) that their mother Ethel (Jane Alexander) has died.

So Richard has no other option than to go back to Millersburg, where he grew up and learned everything about the theater at the family-run Millersburg Festival Theater.

As these things go, this will give him time to reconnect with his estranged family, while also giving him the possibility to recharge his creative batteries by taking over the MFT.

Not only has it lost most of its luster, it has also been reduced to dinner theater status, with good-natured Jon as its well-meaning chef.

Still, it’s a situation that Richard hopes to rectify by putting on (and perhaps starring in) a new version of Thornton Wilder’s classic American stage play Our Town.

The arc of American Classic may be pretty predictable, but this series is so warm and inviting that it’s hard to resist.

Share

The inimitable Laura Linney plays Jon’s wife Kristen, who used to be in both a personal and professional relationship with Richard, which lends an edge to their current understanding.

Richard himself is as self-absorbed as any actor you could meet, but that doesn’t stop his father Linus (Lou Cariou), who is in the early stages of dementia, from adoring him.

Richard’s niece Miranda (Nell Verlaque) would love nothing more than to move to New York and follow in his footsteps, but as her uncle is persona non grata (at least for now) maybe she should go to Penn State and aim for a stable career. Or stay in Millersburg a little longer and hone her craft in her hometown first.

As Millerburg’s mayor, Kristen has to deal with a property developer called Connor Boyle (Billy Carter), who has big plans for a casino complex that will basically take over Millersburg and turn it into some kind of tourist town.

There is a distinct sense of nostalgia that runs through American Classic, but both the writing and performances are so rich and winning that I heartily recommend it.

I give it four stars!