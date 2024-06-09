Overwhelming to the point of a mild panic attack, Inside Out 2 nevertheless offers a hell of an emotional journey, much like its main subject: puberty.
It also functions as a very decent sports movie, as teenage Riley is now a promising ice hockey player, who has dreams of making it big and over the course of a summer selection weekend badly wants to mak…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.