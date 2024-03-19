Michael Keaton directs himself in the moody thriller-drama Knox Goes Away, about a professional killer suffering from dementia.
It’s Keaton’s second feature as a director, after The Merry Gentleman (2008), which I didn’t see, but in which he also played a professional hitman. I guess he is a genre aficionado, just like the rest (or at least some) of us.
A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.