Operation: Nation (Netflix, 2023)
Kryptonim: Polska (or: Operation: Nation) is an engaging comedy-drama about a young Polish nationalist who falls in love with a leftist activist.
The movie - written by Jakub Ruzyllo and Lukasz Sychowicz, and directed by Piotr Kumik - quickly makes it clear that main character Staszek (Maciej Musialowski) is not a real Nazi. He may live in Bialystok, whe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.