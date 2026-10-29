La Grazia by Paolo Sorrentino is a moody and meditative drama about an aging Italian President, who has to come to terms with both his own loneliness and his legacy.

Sorrentino’s favorite actor Toni Servillo subtly and stoically plays Mariano de Santis, a fictional character who is at least party inspired by Italy’s former real life president Sergio Mattarella, who faced some of the issues that De Santis is confronted with in La Grazia, which can be translated as both Grace and The Pardon.

De Santis is a both an interesting and a complicated figure. He is a widower, a staunch Catholic, a highly regarded legal scholar and a well-loved president nearing the end of his final term.

The president likes to think of his job as purely ceremonial. All he has to do is sit out his last six months (his so-called White Semester) before he can finally leave the grand looking presidential residence La Quirinale and go home again - if only to order the pizza that his daughter Dorotea (Anna Ferzetti) won’t let him eat.

She’s also a legal scholar, who works for the President, and prefers him to eat his quinoa, as she is determined to keep him alive as long as possible - De Santis also only has one lung left but still likes to smoke at least one cigarette a day, provided to him by Colonel Massimo Labaro (Orlando Cinque), who as head of the Cuirassiers Regiment functions both as his personal bodyguard and something approaching a confidante. ‘Can I offer a word of caution?’, Labaro asks at a crucial moment in the movie. ‘You can,’ the President replies. ‘But don’t push it.’

As a widower, De Santis misses his late wife terribly, even if, at the same time, he is still obsessed with the fact that she apparently slept with someone else over forty years ago. As a legal expert, who prefers truth over all else, he finds it hard to live with the idea that he will perhaps never find out who the culprit was or is. Perhaps it’s his close friend Ugo (Massimo Venturiello) someone he has known since school, and who wants to become the next President.

All this character building is fascinating enough to create an intriguing portrait of a man who is slowly but surely running out of time. But whenever he is asked to make a quick decision, his customary reply is to say: ‘I need more time to reflect on this matter.’

Share

And truth be told, De Santis is faced with some serious issues that challenge his equilibrium. First of all, as a Catholic, he has to decide whether he will sign the Euthanasia Bill, something the Afro-French Pope (Rufin Doh Zeyenouin) politely asks him not to do.

There are also two possibly presidential pardons that require his attention. One involves an elderly man who killed his wife suffering from Alzheimer, the other a woman who killed her abusive husband.

The easiest thing would be to let it all slide, and leave it to the next President to make these difficult decisions. But as the movie progresses De Santis feels a responsibility towards his daughter to step up to the plate, especially when she abandons him midway through the movie to go to Canada and visit her brother Riccardo (Francesco Martini), who is a successful composer.

One of the more playful touches that Sorrentino adds to the president’s character is that De Santis just happens to love Italian hip hop and even raps along with his favorites when he thinks no one notices him. (Sorrentino created his own playlist for the movie and didn’t use a regular score.)

Leave a comment

Visually, this is Sorrentino at his most steady and well-balanced. The images, shot by cinematographer Daria D’Antonio, are often poetic and impeccably color-coordinated, while the overall atmosphere is hushed and intimate. At times I found the relative lack of camera movement a little stifling, especially when compared to the visual bonanzas of La Grande Bellezza (2013) or his Berlusconi movie Loro (2018). But it’s (mostly) static compositions will only seem dull to those who are not captivated by the lead character, as I most certainly was.

It’s clear that Sorrentino has at least some sympathy for De Santis, who takes his job extremely serious (hello, populists all over the world!) and in doing so finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. It’s the running gag in the movie that his legendary stubbornness has earned De Santis the nickname ‘hard concrete’.

Share A Celebration of Cinema

The Italian President really is ‘the immovable object’ straight out of film theory, and perhaps the one real flaw one of this otherwise excellent film is that there is no ‘unstoppable force’ to really challenge him. Or perhaps it’s time itself that moves on ruthlessly and finally forces De Santis to act, even as it becomes clear that even the President can’t oversee the consequences of his decisions anymore than you and I can.

Most of the turmoil in La Grazia is internal and it speaks volumes of Toni Servillo’s talent that he brings it all out in the open by the slightest changes in his demeanor. Here’s hoping that the filmmaker and his favorite leading man have some more collaborations to look forward to.

I give it 4 stars!

Note: La Grazia had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Toni Servillo was awarded the Volpi Cup for Best Actor, after which it played the festival circuit, while also receiving theatrical releases in many countries around the world (it’s actually just released in Denmark!) It is now available to stream through various platforms like Apple TV, Google Play Films and Amazon Prime Video and MUBI.

A short biography of Paolo Sorrentino

Screenwriter and director Sorrentino is known for making movies that are both highly emotional and visually accomplished.

Born in Naples, Sorrentino (1970) gained international acclaim with La Grande Bellezza (2013) which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

His cinematic style is often compared to Federico Fellini because of his love of dreamlike imagery and poetic storytelling, as well as a striking use of music.

Sorrentino frequently explores themes of aging, memory, ambition, and the beauty of Italy, especially the cities of Rome and Naples.

Over the years, he has directed many acclaimed films like Il Divo (2008) and Youth (2015), and television shows, including the hit series The Young Pope (2016).

Director Paolo Sorrentino and actor Toni Servillo have worked together 7 times in feature films. Their long-standing creative partnership is considered one of the most successful actor-director pairings in modern European cinema.

The duo started working together with the movie One Man Up (2001) and followed this with The Consequences of Love (2004), Il Divo (2008), The Great Beauty (2013), Loro (2018), The Hand of God (2021) and La grazia (2025).

La Grazia served as the opening film for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in 2025 and received several notable awards and recognitions during the event:



Volpi Cup for Best Actor (Coppa Volpi): Won by Toni Servillo for his leading performance.



Brian Award: Conferred by the UAAR (Union of Rationalist Atheists and Agnostics) to films that promote secular values, human rights, and freedom of thought.



ARCA CinemaGiovani Award (Best Italian Film in Venice): Awarded by a youth jury to the best Italian feature presented at the festival.



Francesco Pasinetti Award Mentions: Independent awards given by Italian film journalists where Toni Servillo won Best Actor and Anna Ferzetti received a special mention.





