A Celebration of Cinema

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Marie-Theres Carl
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The title becomes especially interesting through your description, because “grace” and “pardon” both imply something softer than law but not less serious. De Santis is a legal scholar who wants truth and certainty, yet the decisions in front of him seem to demand precisely the opposite: judgement without perfect knowledge. I really like that contradiction, especially for a character whose whole identity appears built around never moving until he is sure.

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