Dear film friends,

Welcome back to A Celebration of Cinema!

Lanterns is a new superhero series that plants its feet squarely in dusty, small-town Nebraska and presents a murder mystery that feels intriguing enough to warrant further investigation.

The series by showrunner Chris Mundy and co-creator Damon Lindelof, draws inspiration from prestigious procedural dramas like True Detective and Slow Horses, with the bleak tone and brooding atmosphere of an old school mystery.

The swagger of Hal Jordan (aka Green Lantern) draws direct inspiration from Sam Shepard’s iconic portrayal of legendary test pilot Chuck Yeager in The Right Stuff.

This mix of influences grounds the cosmic lore of Green Lantern in a more realistic world than we’ve been used to in the past.

The story pairs aging veteran Jordan, played with cynical charm by Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), with young recruit John Stewart, played more stoically by Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge).

Investigating a strange, alien-related murder in Rushville, the duo are thrown into a heady world of local politics - and the jurisdiction of Sheriff Kerry, played by Kelly Macdonald.

Macdonald acts as the series’ vital third lead, skillfully walking a fine line as a local law officer married into the powerful Macon family that basically runs the town.

The actress creates an antagonistic rapport with Hal, while also serving as a possible romantic interest in a classic ‘love to hate you and hate to love you’ kind of way. All the while attempting to keep the investigation under local police control.

Caught between her ties to the town’s influential militia patriarch and her desire to do the right thing, Kerry adds a rich layer of tension and moral ambiguity.

Central to the drama, though, is the underlying rivalry between the two lead characters that perhaps there can only be one primary Green Lantern assigned to protect Earth.

Hal Jordan represents the old guard, a world-weary lawman accustomed to working alone and calling the shots, while John Stewart represents a more disciplined new generation.

As the two clash over tactics and philosophies, there is definitely some friction building over who is genuinely meant to hold the mantle for Earth.

Share

Visually and technically, the show rejects overused digital effects in favor of practical lighting and physical locations, while the glowing green energy from the Lantern’s ring cuts through the drab Nebraska landscape, making the force of its power felt.

The pace is slow and deliberate, with the creators prioritizing depth and character over action, while underneath the central crime story, Lanterns explores themes of trauma and xenophobia.

The premiere episode sets a high bar for the rest of the series. Hal and John navigate small-town hostility and hidden alien threats until the episode’s final moments deliver a shocking twist set in another timeframe.

This cliffhanger immediately redefines the core murder mystery, leaving viewers with a real whodunit without spoiling any secrets.



By blending comic lore with a gritty crime procedural, the first episode of Lanterns Devi succeeds and, with stand-out performances from Chandler, Pierre and Macdonald, makes its mark as a new must-watch drama.

I give it four stars!