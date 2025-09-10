Based on the novel by Jorge Ibargüengoitia, Las Muertas (The Dead Girls) tells the tale of two female brothel keepers and serial killers, whose crimes shocked Mexico in the 1960’s.

Adapted by Luis Estrada and Jaime Sampietro, and directed by Estrada, this six-part series paints its picture in bold strokes, a striking mix of dark satirical comedy and violent crime drama.

Frankly speaking, it employs the subtlety of a sledgehammer to drive its point home: that even when women turn into serial killers, it’s because they operate within a corrupt broken patriarchal justice and army system that allows these things to happen.

The novel Las Muertas by Jorge Ibargüengoitia first appeared in 1977. The author changed the names of the perpetrators from Delfina and Maria de Jesus Gonzalez to Serafina and Arcangela Baladro, to allow himself more creative freedom.

There were actually four sisters, but the series focuses on the main two. In Las Muertas Serafina is played by Paulina Gaitan and Arcangela by Arcelia Ramírez. They both are very convincing in their own sociopathic and/or psychopathic way.

The series doesn’t paint them as monsters from the beginning but smartly focuses on their ‘beauty and the beast’-like personalities first, with the writers using different angles to tell the story.

The first episode is mostly told through the memory of baker Simon (Alfonso Herrera), who was in a relationship with fiery Serafina three times. Until he finally wanted out and she decided she wanted to kill him.

To this end Serafina enlisted the help of Captain Bedoya (Joaquin Cosio), who she also took on as a lover. In the second episode we get to know more about Angelica, and in the third about the tragic relationship she had with her son Beto.

But gradually the tone shifts. After the sisters opened their first ‘house’ in Mezcala they quickly realized that the only way to survive was to become as tough as other brothel keepers.

They hired young women to work for them as housekeepers, then forced them into prostitution, keeping them prisoner so they wouldn’t run away and ultimately, when things went really bad (and the women got too old, sick or ugly) buried them in the backyard.

They also poisoned men who had too much money on them, explaining the food didn’t agree with them. While corrupt officials were kept at bay with promises of money or free sex. With friends like that, who needs enemies, right? It’s believed the sisters eventually killed over a hundred people.

Based on the first couple of episodes I’d say that Las Muertas is a lively and very binge-able series that will sometimes send your head spinning at the atrocity of it all, as it takes its ‘dead girl trope’ to its logical extreme.

Does that also make it a great series? That may be stretching it a little too far and/or thin, but like the tabloid fodder it is based on, it may at least be irresistible while it lasts.

I give it 3 1/2 stars!

Bonus review:

‘Donde estan?’ is the question at the heart of the powerful and moving Mexican movie Ruido (Noise). Where are they? That is the question the women in the movie ask? What happened to our missing daughters, sons, husbands?

Ruido tells the story of a mother desperately searching for her daughter who's been missing for nine months.

It’s a universal story that symbolizes all of Mexico’s mothers who have done a desperate search for a loved one over the years.

In Ruido it is the story of Julia (Julietta Egurolla, simply magnificent) whose daughter Ger went on a vacation with her friends in a part of Mexico where a lot of human trafficking takes place.

Because there is also evidence that Ger took drugs before she went missing, Julia feels that the police think that the girl’s disappearance is basically her own fault. But did she die or was she abducted?

Through a network of mothers in similar circumstances Julia connects with journalist Abril (Teresa Ruiz, also very good). In Abril she finds a partner to add fuel to her own fire, that her husband, a nice enough man, can’t give her.

In a way, Abril helps make her search somewhat less lonely. Perhaps together they can make some noise to raise attention.

The slow burning yet completely gripping Ruido is directed by Natalia Beristain, from a script written by Beristain with Diego Enrique Osorno and Alo Venezuela.

To say it's a crime story or a thriller doesn’t really do it justice, even though it has elements of both. In the end the movie is not just about girls who are abducted or go missing, but also about the larger issue of femicide. A subject that Beristain also explored in her documentary Nosostras (2019).

As a female lawyer tells Julia and Abril: ‘The police aren’t interested in finding lost girls, they are only interested in finding mass graves.’

And so Julia and Abril travel on, into the heart of darkness, meeting other mothers and hearing other stories along the way. It’s the not knowing that is the worst.

Ruido is not just about important issues, it’s also really well written, well acted and well made.

It is a horror story, but most of all it is a love story.

I give it four stars!