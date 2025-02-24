Last Breath is a British survival drama, that tells the remarkable story of commercial diver Chris Lemons.

The movie is directed by Alex Parkinson, who previously made the documentary with the same title (which has just left Netflix). He also wrote the script, with David Brooks and Mitchell LaFortune.

In September 2012, Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) was working at an oil field in the North Sea, repairing oil rig structures.

One fateful day Chris and his colleagues Duncan (Woody Harrelson) and Dave (Simu Liu) were lowered from their ship in their diving bell, almost hundred meters into the deep, dark sea.

However, after they left the diving bell to fix a pipe on the sea bed, disaster struck as a computer that kept the ship in position failed and said ship, due to the heavy winds, started pulling away.

And while Dave and Duncan managed to get back into the diving bell, Chris literally got stuck and stranded with only a limited amount of oxygen to keep him alive.

A rescue operation was put in place, even though it remained highly uncertain if Chris could be reached in time.

All the more tragic because Chris had a wife at home, with their first baby about to be born.

Finn Cole makes for a likable lead as Chris Lemons, while Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu add character and strength to Duncan and Dave. Even though these big names play supporting roles they both get their moments to shine.

The underwater scenes are suitably impressive which as the movie spends most of its running time under the water is how it should be.

Last Breath also does a good job at building up tension, delivering a fair number of nail biting moments along the way, while also nicely capturing the camaraderie between the divers.

Share

However, there are scenes when the tension sags a little too much and there also moments where it all gets a little predictable and you sort of know how things have to play out to get to the kind of ending that comes with the fact that it is based on real events.

Still, if you like movies like 127 Hours, this is probably for you. Cause the final reveal did leave me with a sense of wonder and amazement. And that’s good enough too.

I give it 3 1/2 stars.

Note: Last Breath is released in most countries later this week.