There’s a quiet story about clinical depression hidden inside the very lively disguise of a rambunctious dinner with friends, in the brilliant German movie Letzter Abend.
One Last Evening, as the movie is called in English, is the work of writer-director Lukas Natrath and writer-actor Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer, with the latter taking on the role of Cle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Celebration of Cinema to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.