L’intérêt d’Adam (or: Adam’s Sake) is a strong medical drama about a head nurse who tries to care for both a malnourished young boy and his mother.

This Belgian drama from writer and director Laura Wandel (Un Monde) only runs for 78 minutes, but packs a powerful punch: the action is so tightly compressed that it almost feels like the story is told in real time.

Produced by The Dardenne Brothers, Wandel borrows their signature handheld camera style to follow Lucy (Léa Drucker) as she makes her rounds through the pedriatic ward of the Brussels hospital that employs her.

Although Lucy initially works on a couple of different cases, her attention quickly becomes focused on 4-year old Adam (Jules Delsart), who has been brought in because of severe malnutrition.

Due to a court order Adam’s single mother, Rebecca (Anamaria Vartolomei) is only allowed to be with him to feed him during visiting hours, but here’s where the complications really begin.

Rebecca refuses to feed Adam the hospital food she’s given and instead gives him something that looks suspiciously like baby food.

When Lucy, who is a single mother herself, discovers that Rebecca has thrown the prescribed hospital food away, she is initially scornful.

But when she realizes that Rebecca is in danger of losing the custody rights she still has, she changes sides and tries to help Rebecca as best she can, going against the rules of both social services and the hospital itself.

Wandel doesn’t really choose sides, leaving the drama to unfold with heightened tension and leaving the viewers to draw their own conclusions.

Both visually and thematically Adam’s Sake functions as a companion piece to the Swiss medical drama Heldin, which I reviewed last year.

Although the stories are quite different, both movies emphasize the terrible strain the hospital staff are under, in a time when more (not less) money for health care is needed to keep the system functioning.

Both actresses are amazing. Léa Drucker is known for award winning movies like Close (2022) and Jusqu’a La Garde (2017), while Anamaria Vartolomei made a strong impression in L’Evenement (2021).

Both have the talent to convey both strength and vulnerabilities, often in the same shot.

In the end it’s a question of ‘pick your battles’ as Lucy realizes that, while the system does protect Adam, she may be the only one who understands what the psychologically troubled Rebecca is really going through.

And so she acts, accordingly and selflessly.

I give it four stars!

Note: Adam’s Sake was the opening film of the Critics Week of the most recent Cannes Film Festival. Since then it’s played the festival circuit, while also getting a theatrical release in France. It’s released theatrically in Poland on January 23 and in The Netherlands on January 29, with more countries to follow, after which at some point it will become available to stream.